UN Report States Mali Army and Foreign Fighters Responsible for Killing Over 500 People in March 2022

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) released a report on Friday stating that the Malian army and foreign fighters killed over 500 people during an anti-jihadist operation in central Mali in March 2022. The report states that the OHCHR “has reasonable grounds to believe that at least 500 people were killed in violation of norms, standards, rules and/or principles of international law” between March 27 and 31, 2022, in the town of Moura. The victims included women and children who were “executed by the FAMa (Malian Armed Forces) and foreign military personnel,” who had complete control over the area. The report also states that 58 women and girls were victims of rape and torture was carried out on those who were arrested. The report has been based on an investigation by the human rights division of the UN peacekeeping mission MINUSMA. The findings of the report have been called “extremely disturbing” by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk. While the report doesn’t explicitly name the foreign fighters, it cites Malian official statements on Russian “instructors” helping in the fight against jihadists, and comments attributed to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the presence of the private Russian security company Wagner in Mali. The report also cites local testimony, collected by UN investigators, describing the foreigners as white men in fatigues speaking an “unknown” language, indicating they were not speaking French, the official language, or English, supervising the operations. (AFP)