UN Secretary-Normal says Ethiopia is ‘getting uncontrolled’, requires finish to combating

By hanad

The United Nations is sounding the alarm over the state of affairs in Tigray, Ethiopia, the place requires a ceasefire go unheeded as authorities forces seize management of a serious metropolis, and lockdowns are in place in two districts of Uganda as Ebola circumstances surge. We report from neighboring Rwanda about makes an attempt to drive the virus in another country, and head to Sierra Leone the place girls’s soccer is getting into the mainstream with the game’s first-ever skilled league.

