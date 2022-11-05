UN urges Musk to make sure Twitter respects human rights amid mass layoffs

UN human rights coordinator Volker Türk on Saturday urged new Twitter proprietor Elon Musk to make sure respect for human rights is central to the social community after he fired about half of the corporate’s staff.

Turk stated in an open letter that experiences that Musk had fired the platform’s human rights workforce “was not, for my part, an encouraging begin.”

The UN Excessive Commissioner for Human Rights stated he was writing “with concern and apprehension about our digital public sphere and the function of Twitter in it”. Musk, the world’s richest particular person, took over the rostrum every week in the past in a controversial deal.

After finishing the large $44 billion acquisition, Musk rapidly proceeded to dissolve Twitter’s board of administrators and hearth its CEO and senior managers, Twitter on Friday fired practically half of its 7,500-strong workforce.

“Like all firms, Twitter wants to know the harms related to its platform and take steps to handle it,” Turk wrote.

“Respect for our widespread human rights ought to set obstacles to the use and improvement of the platform. In brief, I urge you to make sure that human rights are basic to the administration of Twitter below your management.”

Turk posted the open letter on Twitter, the place he has over 25,000 followers.

Turk laid out six core ideas from a human rights perspective, and urged Musk to place them entrance and middle in managing Twitter. It included defending freedom of expression and privateness, and guaranteeing transparency.

(AFP)