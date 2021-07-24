UNESCO Adds French ‘King of Lighthouses’ to World Heritage List

Battered by winds and swells for 400 years and nicknamed the “king of the lighthouses”, the French beacon of Cordouan won UNESCO recognition on Saturday.

The lighthouse, which will be added to the UNESCO World Heritage List, is the last inhabited in France and only the second after La Coruna in Spain to receive the praise of the World Heritage Organization.

Built at the end of the 16th century, Cordouan stands in the Atlantic Ocean at the mouth of the Gironde estuary in southwestern France in a “highly exposed and hostile environment”, according to the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which adopted its decision on announced on Saturday.

The lighthouse was designed by engineer Louis de Foix and was later rebuilt by engineer Joseph Teulere in the late 18th century.

The commission described it as a “masterpiece of maritime signalling”, the commission added: “Cordouan’s monumental tower is decorated with pilasters, columns, modillions and gargoyles.

“It embodies the great stages of the architectural and technological history of lighthouses and was built with the ambition to continue the tradition of famous beacons of antiquity, illustrating the art of building lighthouses in a period of renewed navigation, when beacons played an important role as territorial markers and as instruments of security.”

The increase in height at the end of the 18th century and changes in the light chamber at the same time were also noteworthy, the committee said.

They “testify to the advancement of science and technology of that period. The architectural forms are inspired by old models, Renaissance Mannerism and the specific architectural language of the French engineering school Ecole des Ponts et Chaussees”.

(AFP)