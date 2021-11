How to make the military return to the barracks when it has held the reins of power for so long? In Sudan, the use of live ammunition on Saturday to quell protests against last month’s coup shows the determination of a junta that never left after the ousting of veteran strongman Omar El Bechir, agreeing at best share power with civilians during transition. So what response to the Sabbath and its aftermath? What’s next for Sudan’s unfinished revolution?