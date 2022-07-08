Unique: Jowharinterviews Rwandan President Paul Kagame

Rwandan President Paul Kagame sat down with our Particular Correspondent Mark Perelman in Kigalito to speak in regards to the ceasefire settlement reached this week with the Democratic Republic of the Congo to ease tensions between the 2 international locations. Watch the interview on our web site at 9:10pm Paris time tonight.

Whereas the numerous escalation in tensions with neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo has raised fears of open battle between the 2 international locations, Kagame believes his current assembly with Congolese President Tshisekedi means “one other step ahead”, and says that “nobody is within the battle”.

When requested in regards to the subsequent elections slated for 2024, Kagame, who has been in workplace since 2000, mentioned, “He’s contemplating working for an additional 20 years.”

In response to US allegations that Rwandan forces are within the DRC, Kagame mentioned he was “shocked” that “everybody” is “speeding to accuse Rwanda”, and stays “silent” about “different issues” which have been round for 25 years. The Rwandan president has significantly criticized the work of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, an armed group fashioned within the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2000, to defend the pursuits of the Rwandan Hutus who sought refuge within the DRC and opposed Kagame’s presidency.