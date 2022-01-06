Unvaccinated Frenchmen on life without a health card

President Emmanuel Macron shocked France this week by promising to “pee” the unvaccinated, whose access and travel are severely restricted by the need to show a “health card” to access various public places and transportation. While France is debating the introduction of an even stricter “vaccine pass” later this month, Jowharspoke to people who oppose the Covid jab about the adjustments they have made.

“The unvaccinated, I really want to make them cursed. And so we will continue to do so until the end. That is the strategy,” Macron told Le Parisien in an interview published late Tuesday.

The French term that Macron actually used – “emmerder”, literally, to put “merde” (shit) – can also mean to disturb or cause problems for someone (officials), according to the French dictionary Larousse.

His comments came as the government debated legislation that would make it mandatory for people to show proof of being vaccinated – and not just a negative Covid test or proof that they have recovered from the coronavirus – to access most public places. and transportation.

The French president’s straight statement led to a round of breathless media coverage inside and outside France. The president’s challenger on both the left and the right appeared to condemn his choice of phrase. But no one was more worried than the unvaccinated themselves, who in his words heard a warning that their lives were becoming even more difficult.

Everyone Jowharspoke to – who all just agreed to speak with a pseudonym – said that their lives had become more difficult since Macron introduced the health pass last summer. Most people are now also considering getting vaccinated to make things easier, which gives some confidence to the idea that Covid restrictions can win over at least some of the vaccine that is questionable.

“Emilie”, 38, self-employed: “I am in good health and I tell myself that my body can receive Covid”

“I never had a health card except a couple of times. Once I had to take a free PCR test because I was in contact with a Covid case. The negative result gave me a pass for 72 hours so I took the opportunity to go to a bar. Before that, I used my mother’s passport a few times to go out and have a coffee – but I stopped when a waiter noticed that the date of birth there was not correct. I became scared; € 750 in fines for using a fake passport is quite a deterrent.

But in any case, I had stopped going out a lot since the first lockdown for financial reasons. I can not afford to go to a restaurant or cinema anymore. My budget for excursions is 5 € a month. So I think for someone who can afford to go out, they have a lot more of an incentive to get a shock.

I can do without those little pleasures. Instead, I cycle, walk and walk in the woods, I go to my friends’ houses and have them with me. I received an antigen test from the pharmacy in September last year when you could still get compensation from the social services even if you were not vaccinated. I went and saw a movie at the cinema. Then I stopped taking what I thought was a “comfort test”.

Sometimes it gets a little tense between my boyfriend and me. He wants us to be able to go to the cinema or out and have a drink whenever we want.

Many people thought that this pandemic would only be temporary – and I am one of them. I’m young, I’m in good health and I tell myself that my body can receive Covid. I follow public health measures even more strictly than people who have been vaccinated. But if it all takes time – if in three years I still have to get a health card to sit in a café – maybe I will change. ”

A passenger shows his Covid-19 health passport on a mobile phone at Lyons train station in Paris on August 9, 2021. © AFP

“Julien”, computer programmer: “I’m not against the vaccine itself, if we do one that has been tested”

“I did not get the vaccine. I have never had Covid – and I do not try to cheat the system. I just decided to follow the rules and accept the consequences. I’m not the type to go to the cinema or restaurant. I prefer to cook at home instead.

Since the arrival of Omicron, I have been even less tempted to go to cramped places. I have no more than four friends left at a time; I’m very careful.

Sport is the only thing I miss. I used to swim and climb – but I have not been able to go back to those clubs since the pandemic began. Over time, I have learned to train differently, to do it on my own. Since I can not train indoors, I do it outdoors. And I like it.

During Christmas I could not go and meet mom and dad because I can only travel long distance – and it requires a health card. I would have had to travel on Christmas Day, when the pharmacies are closed, so it would not have been possible to get a negative test to get a temporary passport.

One day, everything will be over. I am not against the vaccine, per se, if we do one that has been tested in the long term and under safe conditions. I hope that the government will not introduce the vaccine passport on trips abroad, because so far a negative antigen test is enough so I did not need the health card to leave the country.

It would almost seem like a hostage if I could not leave the country anymore, because I really love to travel. So if the restrictions become too great, I would see it as an opportunity to move to another country. ”

“Cathy”, 34, former nurse: “I felt judged by my then colleagues”

“I could not use a fake health pass for ethical reasons. And I do not see the point of it. I have bigger priorities than going to a restaurant or a cinema. I have applied for a job and am starting to have problems repaying a loan. I quit my job as a hospital nurse six months ago for a sales job that I did not like.

I only got a health card once – last summer, when I had a test so I could take my kids to Disneyland Paris. Otherwise, I usually let my friends come to my house to meet me. For the most part, people are completely happy with it – and they themselves do not take many risks.

But I felt judged by my then colleagues a few months ago. It was a work night – all my colleagues were in a bar and I had to wait for them outside. They took a photo of me through the window and posted it on social media with the word “punished”. It was a joke. I did not take it the wrong way. But I still thought it was childish and low.

At Christmas, my parents-in-law asked me not to come because I am not vaccinated. My husband and children went without me. But my in-laws are vaccinated, and as I see it, those who need to be most careful are the unvaccinated. I respect hygiene measures even more carefully than they do. The company I worked for organized an event with over 60 people in early December. I was one of very few people who wore a mask; I was shocked.

I was very scared when the government took up the idea of ​​making the health pass compulsory for workers. I had nightmares about it; I thought I would never find a job. It’s already complicated because I can not go back to work as a nurse because it takes at least four months to be fully vaccinated. ” [Editor’s note: In fact, unvaccinated people in France can get two doses of a Covid jab 28 days apart.]

“But I promised myself I would not get vaccinated and I want to stick to it.”

“Sonia”, 27, lawyer: “I prefer to wait and see what happens to the vaccine”

“I had Covid two months ago. I’m almost glad I had it because I was not seriously ill and I was granted immunity. The immunity gave me a health pass, which I have had ever since.

I used to use my sister’s. She lives in another city. No one has ever checked my identity, neither in France nor in Italy, where I have been several times. Often people do not even ask me for the passport.

I did not want to get the vaccine because I thought this pandemic would eventually pass, because I do not need it to work and because I prefer to wait and see what happens to the vaccine. But if the same situation continues and the passport remains in force, I will probably be vaccinated when my health passport expires. ”

“Soraya”, 63, babysitter: “Many of my friends live parallel lives”

“Covid has never scared me and I avoid wearing a mask as much as possible. I have to have one in stores. But it’s hard when I’m a babysitter. I do not oblige parents who come to pick up their children to wear a mask.

I tried to do without the health card for the first few months; I was proud of myself. I did not go to restaurants or cinemas – but I started to miss them pretty quickly. I borrowed a friend’s passport; the only problem was that she was born in 1996. I was flattered that no one noticed – I went to the local library and to the cinema.

One day the manager of a restaurant said that there was a mistake in my passport. He lost a customer, because I’ll never set foot in it again. Since then, another friend has lent me his passport when I want to go out.

Many of my friends live parallel lives because of the health card. I would like to feel free in my own country. I think that – instead of forcing the vaccine on us – the government should increase hospital capacity and treat healthcare staff better.

I reluctantly intend to get the vaccine on Saturday because I have to go and visit family in Algeria. I have not seen them in a very long time, and because of the border closures, I could not go to my sister’s funeral. She died in 2020. It is a very important journey for me and therefore I have no choice but to get vaccinated. “I’m afraid that people will have to be vaccinated when I return to France, and I can not afford to be stranded in Algeria.”

This article has been translated from the original into French.