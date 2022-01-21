US accuses Belarusian officials of piracy in the air for forced landing of Ryanair jet

The U.S. Department of Justice accused four Belarusian officials of piracy in the air on Thursday for last year’s forced diversion of a Ryanair flight to arrest a dissident on board.

Two top officials of the State Air Traffic Authority and two security officials were accused of conspiracy to pirate aircraft for allegedly participating in a fake bomber to force the plane to land in Minsk on May 23, 2021, so that the Belarusian government could arrest the opposition fighter Roman Protasevich.

The charges, brought in federal court in New York, said that Ryanair Flight 4978 from Athens to Vilnius had carried more than 100 passengers, including four US citizens, when the Belarusian authorities created the plan to force it to land.

Two of the four defendants, Leonid Mikalaevich Churo and Oleg Kazyuchits, are the Director-General and Deputy Director-General of the Belaeronavigatsia State Aviation Authority, respectively.

Two others from the state security service, whose names are not fully known to the FBI, were also charged.

“The FBI identified a detailed operation that exposed passengers from many countries, including the United States, to the reality of terrorist threats,” said FBI Deputy Director Michael Driscoll.

“What happened is not just a ruthless violation of American law, it is extremely dangerous to the safety of everyone who flies in an airplane,” he said.

“The next pilot to receive an emergency call from a tower may question the authenticity of the emergency – putting life in danger.”

The diversionary operation was led by state security services and succeeded in getting Protasevich, 26, a journalist in the Nexta opposition media, and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega, a law student at the European Humanities University in Lithuania, arrested at a Minsk airport.

Both were placed under house arrest to face different charges.

According to the US prosecution, Churo and security officials communicated the apparent bomb threat to traffic officials at the Minsk Air Control Center even before the Ryanair flight took off from Athens and demanded that it be redirected to Minsk.

They waited until the plane entered Belarus to alert the plane of the alleged bomb threat, to force it to land in Minsk.

Churo’s deputy Kazyuchits then tried to have the incident register forged to hide the fabricated bomb threat and the involvement of security officials, according to the indictment.

The four, who remain at large in Belarus, risk all life imprisonment if brought to justice in the United States.

The incident caused international outrage and has led to penalties from Europe, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The International Civil Aviation Organization said on Monday that they had completed their investigation but that they would not reveal the conclusions until the end of this month.

(AFP)