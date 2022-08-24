US airstrikes goal Iran-backed militias in japanese Syria

The US navy mentioned within the early hours of Wednesday morning that it had launched air strikes in japanese Syria focusing on areas utilized by militias backed by the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guards.

There was no fast acknowledgment by the state-run media in Syria of the strikes on Deir ez-Zor. Iran additionally didn’t acknowledge the assault.

The US navy’s Central Command mentioned the strikes “taken proportionate and deliberate measures aimed toward lowering the chance of escalation and minimizing the chance of casualties.” It didn’t specify targets, nor did it present any casualty figures for the strikes, which the navy mentioned had been ordered by President Joe Biden.

“Right now’s strikes had been essential to guard and defend American personnel,” Central Command spokesman Colonel Joe Buccino mentioned in a press release.

The colonel added that the assault got here in response to an assault on August 15 that focused US forces. This assault witnessed drones launched by Iranian-backed militias focusing on the Al-Tanf barracks utilized by US forces. The US Central Command described the assault as “no casualties or harm” on the time.

Deir ez-Zor is a strategic governorate on the borders of Iraq and incorporates oil fields. Armed factions backed by Iran and Syrian forces management the realm and have typically been the goal of Israeli warplanes in earlier strikes.

US forces entered Syria in 2015, supporting allied forces of their battle in opposition to the Islamic State.

