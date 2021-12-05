US and EU condemn Taliban for ‘summary killings’ and demand investigation

The United States on Saturday led a group of Western nations and allies in condemning the Taliban for the “summary killings” of former members of the Afghan security forces denounced by human rights groups, demanding speedy investigations.

“We are deeply concerned by reports of summary killings and enforced disappearances of former members of the Afghan security forces, as documented by Human Rights Watch and others,” read a statement from the United States, the European Union, Australia, Great Britain. Britain, Japan and others. , which was published by the State Department.

“We underline that the alleged actions constitute serious human rights abuses and contradict the amnesty announced by the Taliban,” said the group of nations, which called on the new rulers of Afghanistan to ensure that the amnesty is applied and “maintained throughout. the country and in all its ranks. “

Earlier this week, Human Rights Watch (HRW) released a report that it says documents the summary execution or enforced disappearance of 47 former members of the Afghan National Security Forces, other military personnel, police and intelligence agents “who surrendered or they were detained by Taliban forces “from mid-August to October.

“Reported cases must be investigated promptly and transparently, those responsible must be held accountable and these measures must be clearly publicized as an immediate deterrent to further killings and disappearances,” the countries, which include Canada, New Zealand and Romania. , Ukraine and several European nations – he said in his statement.

“We will continue to measure the Taliban for their actions.”

Looking for respectability

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August when the US-backed government in Kabul and the country’s military collapsed.

Their return to rule the country came about 20 years after they were ousted by US forces that ended a fundamentalist government that earned itself the disgrace for its brutal treatment of women, the violation of human rights and violence. harsh interpretation of Islam.

Today’s Taliban leaders, eager to gain international respectability, have vowed that their regime will be different.

But the new government has continued to apply violent punishments, and the United Nations has expressed concern over “credible allegations” that the Taliban have carried out retaliatory killings since their victory, despite promises of amnesty for government troops. fallen.

In its report, HRW said that Taliban leaders have ordered surrendered security forces to register with the authorities in order to be examined for links to certain military or special forces units, and to receive a letter that ensure your safety.

“However, the Taliban have used these controls to summarily arrest and execute or forcibly disappear people within days of their search, leaving their bodies for their families or communities to find,” said HRW.

Washington held talks with Taliban officials earlier this week, the second round of discussions since US forces withdrew.

At the talks in Doha, US officials urged the hardline Islamist group to provide access to education for women and girls across the country.

He also “expressed deep concern over allegations of human rights abuses,” a US spokesman said.

(AFP)