US and European police arrest 150 suspects in global dark web operation

Police from around the world have arrested 150 suspects, including several high-profile targets, involved in buying or selling illegal products online in one of the largest operations in history against the dark web, Europol said on Tuesday.

Operation Dark HunTOR also recovered millions of euros in cash and bitcoins, in addition to drugs and weapons. The raid stems from a German-led police operation earlier this year that brought down the “world’s largest” darknet market.

Dark HunTOR, “was made up of a series of separate but complementary actions in Australia, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States,” said The Hague-based Europol.

In the United States alone, the police arrested 65 people, while 47 were arrested in Germany, 24 in Great Britain and four in Italy and the Netherlands, among others.

Some of the detainees “were considered targets of great value” by Europol.

Law enforcement agents also seized 26.7 million euros ($ 31 million) in cash and virtual currencies, as well as 45 weapons and 234 kilograms (516 pounds) of drugs, including 25,000 ecstasy pills.

Italian police also closed the “DeepSea” and “Berlusconi” markets, “which together boasted more than 100,000 advertisements for illegal products,” said Europol, which coordinated the operation together with its sister judicial agency Eurojust.

In January, the German police closed the online marketplace “DarkMarket”, used by its supposed operator, an Australian, to facilitate the sale of drugs, stolen credit card data and malware.

‘Treasury of evidence’

Europol said the arrest of the suspected operator, captured near the German-Danish border at the time, and the seizure of criminal infrastructure provided “investigators around the world with a trove of evidence.”

German prosecutors at the time said that DarkMarket came to light in the course of a major investigation against the Cyberbunker web host, located in a former NATO bunker in southwestern Germany.

Since then, Europol’s EC3 European Cybercrime Center has been compiling intelligence packages to identify key targets, the continent’s law enforcement agency said.

The secret “darknet” includes websites that can only be evaluated with specific software or authorizations, ensuring the anonymity of users.

In recent months they have faced increased pressure from international law enforcement.

“The aim of operations like this is to warn criminals operating on the dark web (that) the police community has the means and global associations to expose them and hold them accountable for their illegal activities,” said Europol’s deputy director of operations. Jean-Philippe Lecouffe said.

Rolf van Wegberg, a cybercrime investigator at TU Delft university, said the operation marked a break in the trend of recent police actions against suspected online criminals.

“These types of operations in the past sought to arrest the controllers of these markets, now we see that the police services are targeting the best sellers,” he told investigative journalists at the Dutch public broadcaster KRO-NCRV.

(AFP)