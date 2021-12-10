US and Israel heighten warnings as nuclear talks with Iran resume

Talks on the reactivation of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal resumed on Thursday with the United States and Israel increasing rhetorical pressure on Tehran about the possible economic or military consequences if diplomacy fails.

Iran’s top negotiator said Tehran was sticking to the stance it established last week, when talks broke down and European and US officials accused Iran of making radical new demands and reneging on commitments made earlier this year.

Although they said they preferred a diplomatic solution, several US officials expressed willingness to take a tougher stance if necessary.

“Given the ongoing progress in Iran’s nuclear program, the president has asked his team to be prepared in the event that diplomacy fails and we must resort to other options,” said White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

The indirect talks between the United States and Iran in Vienna, in which other diplomats from the remaining parties to a now tattered 2015 agreement (France, Britain, Germany, Russia and China) move between them because Tehran refuses to have contact direct with Washington, they aim to get both parties to resume full compliance with the agreement.

Under that deal, Iran limited its nuclear program, which the West feared would be used to develop weapons, something Tehran denies, in exchange for relief from sanctions from the United States, the European Union and the UN.

Last week’s discussions were the first after a five-month hiatus caused by the election of Iran’s new hardline government under anti-Western President Ebrahim Raisi.

Western officials have said Iran abandoned any commitments it had made in the previous six rounds of talks, pocketed the facts for others and demanded more last week.

Iran wants all sanctions imposed by the United States after then-US President Donald Trump abandoned the deal in 2018 to be lifted in a verifiable process. Iran began violating the nuclear restrictions in the deal about a year after the US withdrawal.

“Iran stressed that it is seriously continuing the talks on the basis of its previous position,” chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani told reporters after an inaugural meeting with world powers on Thursday.

The United States said it would take a few days to discern whether Iran was willing to be flexible, and US officials hinted at the economic and military costs Iran could face if there is no diplomatic solution.

Reuters exclusively reported that meetings in Washington with Israel’s visiting defense chief on Thursday were expected to include discussions about possible military exercises to prepare for the worst-case scenario: destroying Iran’s nuclear facilities should diplomacy fail. .

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at the beginning of the meeting with his Israeli counterpart Benny Gantz that Iran had not offered a constructive compromise in the Vienna nuclear talks that US President Joe Biden hopes that restores the agreement.

Psaki focused on possible financial punishment.

“If diplomacy cannot be on track soon and if Iran’s nuclear program continues to accelerate, then we will have no choice but to take additional measures to further restrict Iran’s income-producing sectors,” he added.

A senior US delegation plans to visit the UAE next week to meet with banks about concerns about its compliance with US sanctions designed to squeeze Iran’s economy.

Speaking to journalists in Vienna, Enrique Mora, the European Union coordinator for nuclear talks, said that the parties “do not have all the time in the world.”

(REUTERS)