US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics, but will send athletes

The United States announced on Monday a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, a calibrated rebuke of China’s human rights record that falls short of preventing American athletes from competing.

The decision comes after Washington spent months arguing over what position to take at the Games, which will be hosted in February next year by a country it accuses of perpetrating “genocide” against Uighur Muslims in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.

There was no immediate reaction from Beijing, but the Chinese Foreign Ministry had previously threatened “determined countermeasures” to any such boycott.

The decision was welcomed by human rights groups and politicians in the US, where President Joe Biden has been under pressure to speak out against human rights abuses in China.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration would not send diplomatic or official representation to the Games given China’s “genocide and ongoing crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses”.

Sending an official representation would indicate that the Games were “as usual,” Psaki said.

“And we just can’t do that.”

“The athletes on Team USA have our full support. We will support them 100 percent as we cheer on them from home.”

The International Olympic Committee said that whether or not to send officials was a “purely political decision by each government, which the IOC, in its political neutrality, fully respects.”

The announcement “also makes it clear that the Olympics and the participation of athletes are beyond politics and we celebrate it,” said an IOC spokesman.

Diplomatic act of the tightrope

Relations between the United States and China reached a low point under Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump with a massive trade war and an incendiary debate over how the Covid-19 virus first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Biden has sought to re-engage with Beijing, while at the same time focusing on strengthening traditional US alliances to counter China’s growing economic influence and military presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

The boycott of the Olympics is part of a complex diplomatic balancing act.

Pressure on the Olympics: Will Peng Shuai’s Case Eclipse the Beijing Winter Games?

the debate © France 24

The Biden administration has left Trump-era trade tariffs on China in place and continues to order naval patrols through sensitive international shipping lanes that China is accused of trying to control.

However, with Biden also emphasizing the need for dialogue, critics on the right say he is being too soft.

This makes the impending Olympics a political high point.

Members of the U.S. team, their coaches, trainers and other personnel will continue to receive assistance from consular and diplomatic security, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

When asked about calls for private companies to end sponsorships for the Winter Games, he stressed that the decision was up to them.

“It is not in this country, unlike other countries, the role of the government to dictate the practices that the private sector should adopt,” Price said.

‘Powerful reprimand’

Activists say that at least one million Uighurs and other Turkish-speaking minorities, mostly Muslim, have been imprisoned in camps in Xinjiang, where China is also accused of forcibly sterilizing women and imposing forced labor.

Bob Menendez, chairman of the powerful US Senate foreign relations committee, welcomed the diplomatic boycott as “a powerful rebuke” of the “genocide in Xinjiang.”

He and House Foreign Affairs Democrat Gregory Meeks called on other countries to follow the example of the United States.

Meeks warned that the international community should not help China “cover up its atrocities against Uighurs and other minorities.”

But Republican Sen. Tom Cotton called it “a half measure, when bold leadership was required.”

“The United States should fully boycott the Beijing Genocide Games,” he said in a statement.

The last total boycott of the Olympics by the United States was in 1980, when President Jimmy Carter withdrew in protest against the invasion of Afghanistan by the Soviet Union.

Human Rights Watch called the Biden administration’s decision “crucial” but called for more accountability “for those responsible for these crimes and justice for the survivors.”

On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the Games “were not an arena for manipulation and political stance,” in response to reports that a boycott could be imminent.

“If the United States is determined to get away with it, China will take determined countermeasures,” he promised.

Just six months after the Tokyo Summer Games delayed by the pandemic, the Winter Olympics will be held from February 4 to 20 in a “closed-loop” bubble due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“To be honest, the Chinese are relieved to hear the news, because the fewer US officials come, the fewer viruses will get in,” tweeted the Chinese state tabloid Global Times.

(AFP)