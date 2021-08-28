US attacks ISIS ‘planner’ in eastern Afghanistan after Kabul bombings

The United States launched a drone strike on an Islamic State attack “planner” in eastern Afghanistan, the military said on Friday, a day after a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport killed 13 US soldiers and dozens of others. Afghan civilians.

President Joe Biden promised on Thursday that the United States would pursue those responsible for the attack and said he had directed the Pentagon to draw up plans to attack the perpetrators.

The US Central Command said the attack took place in Nangarhar province, east of Kabul and on the border with Pakistan. He did not say whether the target was related to the attack on the airport.

“The first signs are that we killed the target. We do not know of civilian casualties, “said a US military statement.

The Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), an affiliate of militants who previously fought US forces in Syria and Iraq, said it had carried out Thursday’s attack, which killed dozens of people, including Afghans trying to get out of the country.

In addition to the 13 killed US soldiers, 18 wounded were flown to Germany.

There are approximately 5,000 US troops at the Kabul airport, helping evacuate US citizens, at-risk Afghans and other nationalities before the Biden deadline on Tuesday.

Thursday’s attack marked the first US military casualties in Afghanistan since February 2020 and represented the deadliest incident for US troops there in a decade.

“We will not forgive, we will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay, ”Biden said.

He seemed to be fighting back tears and his voice cracked with excitement as he spoke of the American “heroes” who died. He ordered the flags of the White House and public buildings across the country to be lowered to half mast.

Biden defended his handling of his most serious foreign policy crisis, saying that ultimately it is his responsibility, while placing some blame on his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, for the 2020 deal that Trump negotiated with the United States. Taliban.

( Jowharwith REUTERS)