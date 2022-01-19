US Capitol attack committee lawsuits Giuliani, other pro-Trump lawyers

The congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol issued lawsuits on Tuesday to three lawyers who joined former President Donald Trump’s failed attempt to reverse his election defeat: Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis.

The House of Representatives committee demanded that the pro-Trump lawyers hand over documents and sit for deposits on February 8.

Representative Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, said in a statement that the panel expects lawyers to join the nearly 400 witnesses who have spoken to the special committee as part of its investigation into the causes of the deadly attack on Trump supporters.

The committee also sued Boris Epshteyn, Trump’s political adviser.

Robert Costello, Giuliani’s lawyer, said in an interview that the mood was “political theater” and that his client was limited by the legal doctrines of lawyer-client privilege and executive privilege.

“I do not think there is anything here he can testify to,” Costello said.

Powell, Epshteyn and Ellis did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“The four people we have voted on today put forward theories of unsupported electoral fraud, made efforts to overthrow the election result, or were in direct contact with the former president about trying to stop the counting of electoral votes,” Thompson said in the statement.

Powell, Giuliani and Ellis spoke together at a press conference for the Trump campaign on November 19, 2020, where they promised to overthrow President Joe Biden’s election victory. Powell promised to “release the Kraken” and likened their effort to a mythological sea monster.

The Trump campaign distanced itself from Powell after she claimed without proof at the press conference that electronic voting systems had exchanged millions of ballot papers from Trump to Biden.

Giuliani’s license in New York was revoked in June, after a state appellate court found he had made “proven false and misleading” statements that widespread voter fraud was undermining the election, which was won by Democrat Joe Biden.

The committee aims to release an interim report in the summer and a final report in the autumn, said a source familiar with the investigation last month.

CNN reported on Tuesday that the committee has sued and obtained records of phone numbers linked to one of Trump’s children, Eric Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

Elected committee members have said they will consider passing on evidence of Trump’s criminal behavior to the U.S. Department of Justice. Such a move, known as a criminal referral, would be largely symbolic but would increase political pressure on Justice Minister Merrick Garland to accuse the former president.

(REUTERS)