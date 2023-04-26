WORLD NEWS

US civil trial hears accusations that Trump sexually assaulted and severely damaged former columnist.

By hanad

The US civil trial hearing a lawsuit against former US President Donald Trump was told on Tuesday that he raped a prominent former American columnist then “ridiculed” her with defamatory comments. Trump, who denies the allegations, was represented by a lawyer who claimed that the plaintiff, E. Jean Carroll, was motivated by money and fame. Carroll claims that Trump sexually assaulted her in a changing room at the luxury Bergdorf Goodman department store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan in the mid-1990s. The trial seeks to hold Trump legally liable for an allegation of sexual assault and is part of a barrage of legal woes that threaten to derail his 2024 run for a second presidential term.

