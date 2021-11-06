US Congress Approves Biden’s Giant Infrastructure Package

Democrats rescued President Joe Biden’s wavering domestic agenda on Friday, passing a giant infrastructure package that is one of the pillars of his $ 3 trillion economic vision after moderate rebels had previously blocked a vote on his welfare expansion. Social.

Despite hours of cajoling lawmakers, party leaders had risked seeing Biden’s two-front legislative strategy collapse as they failed to unite the party’s warring progressive and moderate factions.

But the breakthrough came when lawmakers passed the $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the Senate at the House floor by a comfortable 228 votes to 206.

The approval of infrastructure spending marks a legacy achievement for Biden, amid falling personal approval ratings and a humbling and upsetting defeat for his Democratic Party in the Virginia gubernatorial election.

Its spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the success was “proof that delivering to the American people is worth all the painful sausage making.”

“Drinking water for children, broadband access, electric vehicles, the largest investment in public transport. It’s happening. And more to come, ”he tweeted.

The party’s leadership in the House of Representatives kicked off the day with the goal of passing the infrastructure bill, the biggest improvement to roads, bridges and waterways in decades, after sending an even bigger welfare agreement, with a worth up to $ 1.85 billion, to the upper house. .

But six moderate Democrats refused to commit to the “Build Back Better” benefits package, arguing that they first needed to see a full accounting of its economic impacts, which won’t be available for another week.

With a majority of just three votes in the House, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was forced to postpone voting on the Build Back Better package, which includes significant investments in health, education, addressing climate change and expand social welfare programs.

Suspicion

Progressives initially blocked the vote on infrastructure amid suspicions that Senate centrists would reject the Build Back Better bill as soon as they got its transportation updates signed into law.

But Pelosi refused to back down, insisting on the vote before the end of the day and offering an olive branch to the Liberals: a procedural vote on the “rule” to at least start the Build Back Better debate.

“I urge all members to vote tonight for both the rule for the Better Rebuild Act consideration and the final passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure bill,” Biden had said in a statement late at night.

“I’m sure that during the week of November 15, the House will pass the Better Reconstruction Act.”

The victory will be an ointment for Democratic leaders who have spent two days in meetings painstakingly trying to address the roadblocks on multiple sticking points at Build Back Better, from prescription drug prices to immigration provisions.

Passing the infrastructure package into law required some tricky math with several progressives, still resentful of the moderate rebellion, voting no, but Democrats were able to add 13 Republicans to their side of the ledger.

“After four years of failed ‘infrastructure weeks’ under the control of Trump and the Republicans, President Biden delivered on his promise to work across the aisle and guide a historic investment in our nation’s infrastructure,” said Jaime Harrison , chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

Biden, who spent much of Thursday and Friday on the phone rounding up lawmakers, watched the vote at the official residence after strategizing with his legislative and policy teams, including Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a White House official. .

Immediate victory

Pelosi had tried twice in recent weeks to advance the twin mega-bills, but was forced to postpone voting on infrastructure as progressives, unhappy with the lack of commitment to their priorities, refused to pledge their support. .

Biden is confident of a vote rebound, 10 months after arriving in the White House promising the pandemic-ravaged nation that he would “rebuild better,” only to see his popularity plummet.

The infrastructure package that passes before the weekend marks an unequivocal, forceful and immediate victory for the 78-year-old former senator, who touts his ability to cross the aisle.

By funding jobs on roads, bridges and ports and high-speed internet, the White House says it would create millions of high-paying jobs.

Build Back Better, on the other hand, does not have the approval of the Senate and is likely to be significantly reduced and subject to more arduous voting in the upper house, even if it advances from the House.

“It will not be enacted as is. Everyone should accept that and feel comfortable with that, ”Montana Democrat Senator Jon Tester told Politico.

The votes capped months of tense negotiations on Capitol Hill since the Senate approved the infrastructure package in August, giving it bipartisan support rare in Washington’s polarized political atmosphere.

However, a majority of House Republicans withheld their support after former President Donald Trump threatened retaliation for helping Biden win a political victory.

