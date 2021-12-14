US Congressional Committee Votes In Contempt Of Trump’s Former Chief of Staff, Meadows

Lawmakers investigating the assault on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously Monday to file criminal contempt charges against former Donald Trump chief of staff for refusing to testify.

Mark Meadows has made it clear that he does not intend to comply with a subpoena to appear before the Jan.6 Congressional select committee of the parties and missed a deposition scheduled for the second time last week.

Members are investigating Trump’s efforts to reverse his defeat in the 2020 presidential election through an undemocratic campaign that led to the deadly riots on Capitol Hill, and the help he received from Meadows.

The fourth and final Trump White House chief, a former congressman, told the panel that he would withhold testimony until the courts resolve his former chief’s claim for “executive privilege,” which allows presidents to hold private conversations with their members. advisers.

“Whatever legacy you thought you left in the House, this is your legacy now – former colleagues who brought you up for criminal prosecution because you would not answer questions about what you know about a brutal attack on our democracy,” the committee chairman said. , Bennie Thompson. .

“That is his legacy. But he has left us no other option. Mr. Meadows put himself in this situation. Now he must accept the consequences. ”

‘Unique location’

Investigators contend that Meadows has undermined any right to reject the testimony, as the ultraconservative is promoting a new memoir that includes detailed accounts of January 6 and his conversations with Trump.

He has also spoken out numerous times about the attack in primetime appearances on the right-wing cable network Fox News.

Many of the questions the committee wants to ask you pertain to 6,600 pages of records taken from personal email accounts and about 2,000 text messages that you delivered before you stopped cooperating, without claiming any privileges.

An appeals court last week rejected Trump’s attempt to block the committee from accessing documents and testimony from former White House advisers, agreeing with a lower court that the defeated former president had not provided any reason for secrecy. They gave him two weeks to appeal.

Meadows was Trump’s top aide at the time of the assault and was reportedly with the then president in the White House when the rioters stormed the Capitol.

The committee says it is “in a unique position to provide key information as it has had an official role in the White House and an unofficial role related to Trump’s re-election campaign.”

The investigation released a 51-page document on Sunday describing some of Meadows’ communications, including a Jan.5 email in which he told an unidentified person that the National Guard was on standby to “protect individuals. pro-Trump. ”

‘Panic messages’

The cache contained “panic messages” to Meadows from administration officials during the assault, panel member Adam Schiff said.

Donald Trump Jr. and “multiple Fox News anchors” also reached out, urging the president to stop the rioters, committee vice chair Liz Cheney revealed.

The committee will give the green light to the contempt summons Monday night and the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote Tuesday to refer Meadows to the Justice Department.

A timetable for a collection decision has not yet been revealed. If convicted, Meadows could face a six-month prison sentence for each count of contempt, but he will most likely be fined.

Accusing the select committee of abusing its powers, Meadows sued its nine members and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week, asking a federal court to block enforcement of subpoenas issued to him and Verizon for your phone records.

His attorney George Terwilliger wrote to the panel Monday to denounce the proposed prosecution as “manifestly reckless, unfair and unfair.”

Thousands of Trump supporters, many associated with ultranationalist groups and white supremacists, stormed the Capitol 11 months ago in an effort to overturn President Joe Biden’s election victory.

In a spirited speech earlier that day, Trump repeated the false claims of voter fraud he had been making for months and called on his supporters to march to the Capitol and “fight like hell.”

The House voted to recommend charges against former White House strategist Steve Bannon in October. He faces a trial in July on two counts of contempt.

Schiff warned in a statement any other witnesses who are considering denying subpoenas that they could also face “potential jail time.”

(AFP)