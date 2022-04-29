US court docket sentences member of ISIS cell generally known as “The Beatles” to life imprisonment

A US court docket on Friday sentenced Alexanda Kote, a part of the Islamic State’s kidnapping and killing cell generally known as “The Beatles,” to life imprisonment.

Coty, a 38-year-old former British citizen, pleaded responsible in September, pleading duty for the killing of 4 American hostages in Syria in addition to the kidnapping and torture of about 20 journalists and different assist staff.

He was arrested by a Kurdish militia in Syria in January 2018 together with one other former “Beetle”, Al-Shafei Al-Sheikh, and handed them over to US forces in Iraq earlier than being transferred to the US in 2020 for trial.

On Friday, the 2 males appeared in a court docket in Alexandria, close to Washington, the place family of the victims had the chance to talk.

“You kidnapped, tortured and even participated within the killing of fine and harmless folks, and now it’s important to reside with that for the remainder of your lives,” Bethany Haines, the daughter of one of many victims, informed the defendants.

“You each misplaced,” added the younger British girl whose father David Haines, the third assist employee, Mohamed Emwazi, who was killed in a 2015 drone strike, was beheaded.

The captives gave the nickname to the hostage takers who grew up radicalized in London due to their British accents.

Lively in Syria from 2012 to 2015, The Beatles are accused of kidnapping not less than 27 journalists and different assist staff from america, Britain, Europe, New Zealand, Russia and Japan.

Some had been executed, and their deaths had been depicted by means of ISIS propaganda movies that shocked the world, whereas others had been launched for ransom.

(AFP)