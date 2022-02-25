US court indicts three former police officers on civil rights charges in Floyd’s murder

A jury on Thursday indicted three former Minneapolis police officers for violating the civil rights of George Floyd, the African American man whose May 2020 killing sparked nationwide protests.

Tu Thao, 36; Alexander Koenig, 28; and Thomas Lane, 38; They were convicted after a month-long federal trial in St. Paul, the sister city of Minneapolis, for showing “willful indifference” to Floyd’s medical needs.

Thao and Koenig were also found guilty of not interfering to stop the use of “unreasonable force” against Floyd by the fourth officer, Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s handcuffed knees for about 10 minutes until he fainted and died, was convicted of murder last year and is serving 22 years in prison.

The arrest and death of Floyd, captured by a bystander in a widely circulated video, sparked months of protests against racial injustice and police brutality in the United States and around the world.

The jury of eight women and four men deliberated for 13 hours over two days before finding the three former officers guilty on all charges.

Lin did not face the second charge of non-interference. Video of the arrest shows that on two occasions he suggested that Floyd turn on his side.

He still faces state charges

Thao, Koenig, Lin and Chauvin were the officers involved in the arrest of 46-year-old Floyd for allegedly using a fake $20 bill to buy a pack of cigarettes.

While Chauvin was kneeling on Floyd’s neck, Koenig was lying on his back and Lin grabbed by his legs. Thao stopped passersby who were begging Chauvin to get off the visibly stricken Floyd.

In her closing arguments to the jury, Attorney General Manda Search said the three officers “knew George Floyd could not breathe, had no pulse and was dying.”

“Make no mistake, this is a crime,” said Search.

Kueng and Lane’s lawyers confirmed that the two officers had only been on the job for a few days and were referred to Chauvin, a veteran of nearly 20 years and a senior officer on the site.

Lin’s defense attorney also noted that he asked Koenig to check Floyd’s pulse and perform CPR after an ambulance arrived.

Thao, an American Hmong, Queng, who is black, and Lin, who is white, are still facing charges in Minnesota in connection with Floyd’s death in a trial set to begin June 13.

But in a sign of the importance of the case, federal prosecutors also accused the officers of violating Floyd’s constitutional rights.

(AFP)