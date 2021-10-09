US Court of Appeals Reinstates Restrictive Texas Law That Bans Most Abortions

A federal appeals court late Friday quickly allowed Texas to resume the ban on most abortions, just one day after clinics began competing to see patients again for the first time since early September.

A one-page order from the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit reinstated the strictest abortion law in the country, which bans abortions once heart activity is detected, usually around six weeks. It does not make exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

“Patients are being thrown back into a state of chaos and fear,” said Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights, which represents several Texas clinics that had briefly resumed normal abortion services.

He called on the United States Supreme Court to “step in and stop this madness.”

The clinics had been geared up for the New Orleans-based appeals court to act swiftly after US District Judge Robert Pitman, appointed by President Barack Obama, suspended Texas law Wednesday that he called an “offensive deprivation “of the constitutional right to abortion. Knowing that that order might not last long, a handful of Texas clinics immediately began performing abortions again beyond six weeks and booked new appointments for this weekend.

But just 48 hours passed before the appeals court accepted Texas’ request to overturn Pitman’s decision, at least for now, pending further arguments. He gave the Biden administration, which had filed the lawsuit, until Tuesday to respond.

“Good news tonight,” Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted. “I will fight federal overreach at all times.”

Texas had roughly two dozen abortion clinics before the law took effect on Sept. 1. During the brief period the law was in abeyance, many Texas doctors were unwilling to perform abortions, fearful that doing so could leave them in legal danger.

Lawsuits of private citizens

The new law threatens abortion providers in Texas with lawsuits from private citizens, who have the right to collect at least $ 10,000 in damages if they are successful. That novel approach to law enforcement is why Texas was able to evade an earlier wave of legal challenges before this week.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals had already allowed the law to go into effect in September, and it came into effect just hours after Paxton’s office urged them to act.

His office told the court that since the state does not enforce the law, it cannot be “held liable for private citizen presentations that Texas cannot avoid.”

It’s unclear how many abortions Texas clinics performed in the short time the law was suspended. By Thursday, at least six abortion providers had resumed normal services or were preparing to do so, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Before Pitman’s tremendous 113-page order, other courts had refused to stop the law, which bans abortions before some women know they are pregnant. That includes the Supreme Court, which allowed it to move forward in September without ruling on its constitutionality.

One of the first providers to resume normal services this week was Whole Woman’s Health, which operates four clinics in Texas.

Amy Hagstrom Miller, president of Whole Woman’s Health, said her clinics called some patients early Thursday who were on a list in case the law was blocked at some point. Other appointments were being scheduled for the next few days and the phone lines were busy again. But some of the 17 doctors in the clinics still refused to perform abortions due to legal risk.

‘Exactly what we feared’

Pitman’s order represented the first legal blow to the law known as Senate Bill 8. In the weeks since the restrictions took effect, abortion providers in Texas said the impact had been “exactly what we feared. “

Planned Parenthood says the number of Texas patients at its clinics across the state decreased by nearly 80% in the two weeks after the law went into effect. Some providers have said that Texas clinics are now in danger of closing, while neighboring states struggle to keep up with the surge in patients who must drive hundreds of miles for an abortion.

Other women, they say, are forced to carry pregnancies to term.

It is unknown how many abortions have been performed in Texas since the law went into effect. State health officials say additional reporting requirements under the law won’t make September data available on its website until early next year.

A 1992 US Supreme Court decision prevented states from banning abortion before viability, the point at which a fetus can survive outside the womb, around 24 weeks of pregnancy. But the Texas version has so far outperformed the courts because it leaves law enforcement to private citizens to file lawsuits, not prosecutors, which critics say amounts to a reward.

“This is an answered prayer,” said Kimberlyn Schwartz, a spokeswoman for Texas Right to Life, the state’s largest anti-abortion group.

(AP)