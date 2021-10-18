US Defense Chief in Georgia on First Stop Visit to the Black Sea for Military Talks

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin landed in Georgia on Monday in the first leg of a visit to three allies in the Black Sea, with the aim of conveying a message of support against threats from Russia.

Austin, the first Pentagon chief to visit since 2014, will seek to renew a military training program and demonstrate the United States’ commitment to Tbilisi, which has for years sought to become a full member of NATO.

“We are reassuring and strengthening the sovereignty of the countries that are on the front lines of Russian aggression,” a senior US defense official told reporters before the trip.

Russian troops are stationed in two breakaway regions of Georgia, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, and Moscow opposes any move to elevate the country’s NATO status from partner state level to full member.

The United States has had training programs with the Georgian military for years, focused on developing interoperability capabilities with NATO, as well as territorial defense, and the current program expires in December.

In meetings with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze, Austin will also express appreciation for Georgia’s contribution to the two-decade war in Afghanistan, US officials said.

More than 20,000 Georgian soldiers participated in the US-led coalition force between 2004 and 2021, and 32 lost their lives in the conflict.

The Biden administration should pay more attention to Georgia to avoid a possible bias toward Russia and China, said political scientist David Kramer of Florida International University, a former high-ranking US diplomat.

“There is growing concern that the government is too flexible with Moscow,” he said.

“Part of that is the frustration at the lack of progress they see toward integration with NATO.”

From Tbilisi, Austin will then travel to two other countries on the edge of the Black Sea, Ukraine and Romania, with the same message of support against Russia.

The Pentagon sees the region as a possible flash point, especially since Russia seized Ukraine from the Crimean peninsula, like Georgia, a NATO partner state, in 2014.

Russian air and naval forces have increasingly challenged the ships of NATO members in the Black Sea.

In June, Russian forces threatened Dutch and British warships as they sailed near the Crimea.

Washington is mindful of questions about its engagement with the countries at Russia’s doorstep as it directs its strategic focus to the Indo-Pacific region to challenge China’s rapid military development.

That will also be part of the discussion when Austin heads to Brussels for a meeting of NATO defense ministers on Thursday and Friday.

(AFP)