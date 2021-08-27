US Has Options If Iran’s Diplomacy Fails, Biden Tells Israel’s Bennett

US President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the White House talks on Friday that he was putting “diplomacy first” to try to curb Iran’s nuclear program, but if negotiations fail, I would be prepared to resort to other unspecified options.

After a one-day delay due to a deadly suicide bombing in Kabul during the chaotic US evacuation of Afghanistan, Biden and Bennett held their first meeting to restore US-Israeli relations and narrow differences on how to deal with the Iran’s nuclear developments.

The tensions complicated relations between Bennett’s predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, close to former President Donald Trump, and the last Democratic administration led by Barack Obama with Biden as his vice president.

But the meeting, the first since Biden and Bennett took office this year, was overshadowed by Thursday’s attack on the outskirts of the Kabul airport that killed at least 92 people, including 13 U.S. servicemen, which confronted Biden with the worst crisis of his young presidency.

“The mission there … is dangerous and now it comes with a significant loss of American personnel, but it is a worthy mission,” Biden told reporters after his face-to-face conversations with Bennett.

US forces helping evacuate Afghans desperate to flee the new Taliban government were on alert for further attacks.

In brief remarks before the journalists were pulled from the Oval Office, both leaders touched on Iran, one of the thorniest issues between the Biden administration and Israel, but mostly covered up their disagreements.

Biden said he and Bennett discussed “the threat from Iran and our commitment to ensuring that Iran never develops a nuclear weapon.”

“We are putting diplomacy first and we will see where that takes us. But if diplomacy fails, we are ready to turn to other options, “added Biden, without offering details.

Bennett, a far-right politician who ended Netanyahu’s 12-year career as prime minister in June, was expected to pressure Biden to toughen his approach to Iran and withdraw from negotiations aimed at reviving an international nuclear deal. with Tehran that Trump abandoned.

Negotiations between the United States and Iran have stalled as Washington awaits the next move from Iran’s new hardline president.

“I was glad to hear his clear words that Iran will never be able to acquire a nuclear weapon,” Bennett told Biden. “You emphasized that you will try the diplomatic route, but there are other options if that does not work,” he added, without identifying the possibilities.

Moving on from Netanyahu

Bennett has sought to leave Netanyahu’s combative public style behind and instead manage the closed-door disagreements between Washington and its closest ally in the Middle East.

But he has been as adamant as Netanyahu in pledging to do whatever it takes to prevent Iran, which Israel considers an existential threat, from building a nuclear weapon. Iran consistently denies that it is looking for a bomb.

Bennett told reporters at the White House that Israel has developed a “comprehensive strategy” to keep Iran away from a nuclear leak and stop its “regional aggression.”

Alluding to Israel’s threats of military action and the billions of dollars in US military aid it receives, Bennett said: “We will never outsource our security. It is our responsibility to care for our destiny, but we appreciate the tools … you who has been giving us. “

The visit provided Biden with an opportunity to demonstrate his usual self with a key partner as he dealt with the aftermath of the Afghan attack. His handling of shutting down the US military presence there after 20 years of war has not only hurt his approval ratings at home, but has also raised questions about his credibility with friends and foes abroad.

On the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Biden and Bennett remain very far apart. Biden has renewed his support for a two-state solution after Trump distanced himself from that old principle of American politics. Bennett opposes the Palestinian state.

Biden made a brief reference to the issue, saying he wanted to discuss “ways to promote peace, security and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians.”

Bennett did not mention the Palestinians in his comments.

The consensus among Biden’s aides is that now is not the time to push for a resumption of long-dormant peace talks or major Israeli concessions, which could destabilize Bennett’s ideologically diverse coalition.

But Biden’s aides did not rule out asking Bennett for modest gestures to help prevent a repeat of the fierce fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip that surprised the new US administration earlier this year.

The US administration has also emphasized that it opposes further expansion of Jewish settlements in occupied lands.

Bennett, 49, the son of American immigrants in Israel, has been a vocal advocate for settlement building.

The delay in the White House meeting means that Bennett, an Orthodox Jew who does not travel on Saturday, will remain in Washington until after sunset Saturday.

(REUTERS)