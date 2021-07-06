US heat wave forces farm workers to work at night: ‘Still it’s terrible’

The heat wave that has been sweeping the northwestern region of North America since June 26 has had a particular impact on farm workers, who mostly work under the heat of the sun. Many of them had to work at night to avoid the worst of the heat, as seen in videos shared on social media. The heat has increased the risk for these workers, many of whom already work in unsafe conditions, a union says.

The blueberry and cherry picking season is at its peak in the northwestern United States. To prevent the extreme heat from spoiling their crops, some growers have started to speed up their harvests and try to pick the fruit as soon as possible.

To avoid temperatures as high as 42°C (107.5°F), farm workers in Washington state have started work as early as 3 a.m.

A video posted to Facebook on July 3 by a union, United Farm Workers, shows berry pickers starting to harvest with headlights, even though it’s still pitch dark.

“The heat is dangerous, but so is working in the dark,” the organization wrote on Facebook, explaining that “harvesters have to constantly move their ladders to get to the fruit and there are tractors in the orchards moving the bins.”

On June 26, a Guatemalan farm worker died from heat in Oregon.

The caption of this video explains that Lorena, one of the workers seen here, sent this video at 3am.

‘On one of the really hot days, a child almost passed out’

Lorena, 44, is a farm worker near Sunnyside, Washington State. She filmed several videos showing how blueberry pickers have had to adapt to the heat wave in recent days:

I love my job very much, but this year was extremely hot. In order not to have to work in such a terrible heat, the bosses decided that we would start at 3am and finish around 11am or 12pm. Yet the heat is terrible.

Some parents bring their minor children to pick berries. On one of the really hot days, a child nearly passed out.

This video, filmed by Lorena, was posted to the United Farm Workers Facebook page on July 1.

United Farm Workers is also concerned about the lack of standards and protection for those working in the extreme heat. Concerned about the health and safety of those working in the heat, the union has organized volunteers to supply bottles of cool water to workers in the fields.

These photos posted to Facebook show United Farm Workers volunteers handing out water on June 28.

The heat is still a challenge for workers who already face difficult working conditions. Paid by the amount of fruit they collect, harvesters often work long hours without taking breaks to drink and rest. Victoria Ruddy, the Pacific Northwest regional director for United Farm Workers, told NBC News that some workers were paid as little as $3.50 dollars for each basket weighing 25 to 30 pounds. 11 to 13 kg).

A majority of these workers are migrants from Central or South America. Nearly half have no papers and risk eviction. It is not uncommon for children aged 12 and above and the elderly to work in the agricultural sector.

James Michael, the vice president of a producer organization called the Northwest Cherry Growers and Washington State Fruit Commission, told Modern Farmer that most orchards use sprinklers to lower the temperature around fruit trees.

The heat wave that has engulfed the United States is caused by a so-called “heat dome,” which is being exacerbated by climate change. On June 30, Vancouver, Canada recorded a record temperature of 49.5°C. Hundreds of people have died as a result of the heat wave in the northwestern United States and Canada.