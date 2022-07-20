US Home of Representatives passes invoice to guard homosexual marriage rights

The US Home of Representatives on Tuesday handed a invoice defending same-sex marriages, after the Supreme Courtroom’s determination to overturn Roe v. Wade, jeopardizing related precedents defending same-sex rights and contraception.

The invoice, which the Democratic-controlled Home of Representatives handed with a 267-157 vote with 47 Republican assist, establishes federal protections for same-sex marriage and prohibits anybody from denying the validity of a wedding on the idea of the partner’s race or gender.

She is going to now go to the Senate to vote, the place she faces unsure prospects within the evenly divided room. Home Republicans have been requested to vote in conscience by the get together management, who didn’t lash out in opposition to the invoice.

Home Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler sponsored the invoice after invalidating the federal proper to abortion when the Supreme Courtroom overturned its 1973 determination in Roe v. Wadrolling.

In a positive opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas stated the court docket also needs to rethink its earlier rulings that secured entry to contraceptives and the fitting to same-sex marriage for 2015, as a result of they relied on the identical authorized arguments as Roe.

Some Republicans in Congress echoed Thomas’ arguments. Republican Senator Ted Cruz stated Saturday that the Supreme Courtroom was “clearly improper” in establishing a federal proper to same-sex marriage.

Democrats have argued that Congress ought to enshrine the fitting to same-sex marriage in federal regulation if the court docket reconsiders its earlier rulings.

“The rights and freedoms we maintain pricey will disappear in a cloud of radical ideology and questionable authorized reasoning,” Nadler stated in a press release Monday.

Underneath the Home invoice, states can nonetheless limit same-sex marriage if the Supreme Courtroom overturns its earlier ruling. However such nations can be required to acknowledge marriages which have occurred in nations the place they continue to be authorized.

On Thursday, the Home of Representatives will vote on a invoice to make sure common entry to contraceptives, one other proper that Touma has steered the court docket ought to rethink.

Democrats hope the payments will go in opposition to Republicans forward of the November 8 midterm elections, as hovering inflation challenges Democratic majority management of the Home and Senate.

(Reuters)