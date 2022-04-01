US imposes new sanctions on North Korea in response to missile launches

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on five entities it accused of providing support to North Korea’s development of weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programmes, increasing pressure on Pyongyang in the wake of a recent spate of missile launches.

The US Treasury said in a statement that Friday’s action targeted the Ministry of Missile Industry, which it said is a North Korean research and development organization in the field of weapons of mass destruction directly linked to the development of new ICBMs.

It also identified four of the organization’s subsidiaries – Hapjanggang Trading Corporation, Korea Rounsan Trading Corporation, Sungnisan Trading Corporation and Unchon Trading Corporation.

The move follows escalating tensions with North Korea after two ballistic missile tests on February 26 and March 4 that included a new ICBM system being developed by North Korea, and the first full ICBM test by North Korea last week since 2017.

“The DPRK’s provocative ballistic missile tests represent a clear threat to regional and global security and constitute a flagrant violation of UN Security Council resolutions,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in the statement.

“The United States is committed to using our sanctions powers to respond to the DPRK’s continued development of weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles,” she said.

South Korean officials also reported new construction at North Korea’s only known nuclear test site, which was closed in 2018.

US and South Korean officials and analysts said there are increasing indications that North Korea may soon test a nuclear weapon for the first time since 2017 in a bid to improve its arsenal and increase political pressure.

(Reuters)