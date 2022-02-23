US jury convicts killers of black jogger Ahmed Arbery of hate crimes

A US jury on Tuesday indicted three white men with federal hate crimes for the fatal shooting of a black man while jogging in their Georgia neighborhood two years ago.

Travis McMichael, his father, Gregory McMichael, and their neighbor, William Bryan, were convicted of violating the civil rights of Ahmed Arbery, a 25-year-old African American man.

The McMichaels and Brian are already serving life sentences after being convicted at a formal trial in November of the February 2020 murder of Arbery.

During the federal hate crime trial, prosecutors recounted the three men’s alleged use of vulgar racial slurs and a history of racism.

Arbery’s parents, Marcus Arbery and Wanda Cooper-Jones, and Attorney General Merrick Garland welcomed the verdict.

“We did justice to Ahmed,” Marcus Arbery told reporters.

“We had a victory today, but there are a lot of families who didn’t have wins,” Cooper-Jones said.

“As a mother, I will never recover,” she added. “It was a long, exhausting battle.”

Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney who was representing the family, said Arbery was “executed extrajudicially for jogging while Black was.”

“I think this is the first time in Georgia’s history that a federal hate crime conviction has been issued,” he said.

Speaking at a news conference in Washington, Garland said the Department of Justice “will use all the resources at its disposal to confront unlawful acts of hate and hold the perpetrators to account.”

“No one in this country should fear the threat of violence that feeds hatred,” Garland said. “No one should be afraid of being attacked or threatened because of how he looks, where he comes from, who he loves, or because of the way he worships.”

“And no one should fear that if they go out for a run, they will be targeted and killed because of the color of their skin.”

Use of racist slurs

McMichaels and Bryan Arbery chase after in their pickup trucks on February 23, 2020 as he drives through their neighborhood near the town of Brunswick, Georgia.

Travis McMichael encountered Arbery as he passed their truck and shot and killed him.

McMichaels reached plea deals last month over hate crime charges, but a judge rejected the deals after Arbery’s relatives objected.

Prosecutors in the three men’s trial did not address the racial aspects of the murder in their case.

But Justice Department attorneys in the federal trial made it the centerpiece of their arguments.

Attorney General Bobby Bernstein said that if Arbery had been white, he would have gone for a jog and “go home for Sunday dinner.”

“They made assumptions about Ahmed because of the color of his skin, and that wouldn’t have happened if he had been white,” Bernstein said.

After Bernstein apologized to the court, he recounted some of the racial insults that the younger McMichael used in text messages to refer to blacks.

Nicknames included “animals”, “monkeys”, “savages without humans” and the aggressive N-word.

The elder McMichael was quoted as saying, “Blacks are nothing but a problem” while Brian used a racial epithet to describe a black man who was dating his daughter.

The jury looking into the case was made up of eight whites, three blacks and one Hispanic and deliberated for only a few hours before reaching guilty verdicts.

Travis McMichael, 36, and Gregory McMichael, 66, are serving life sentences without parole.

Brian, 52, who had a less direct role in the murder and collaborated with detectives, was given life with the possibility of parole.

The case with racist accusations added fuel to the nationwide protests over police killings of African Americans that were initially sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020.

