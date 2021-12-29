US Jury Finds Ghislaine Maxwell Guilty Of Aiding Jeffrey Epstein Sexual Abuse

Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty by an American jury on Wednesday of helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls, sealing a notable fall from grace for the British socialite.

Maxwell, 60, was charged with recruiting and grooming four teenagers for Epstein between 1994 and 2004. Her ex-boyfriend Epstein committed suicide in 2019 in a Manhattan cell while awaiting trial on his own sexual abuse charges. She was found guilty on five out of six counts. After reading the verdict, Maxwell lowered his mask and poured himself a glass of water.

The jury deliberated for a full five days before reaching the verdict.

Along with the trials of film producer Harvey Weinstein and singer R. Kelly, Maxwell’s case is among the highest-profile trials to take place in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which encouraged women to speak out about sexual abuse by famous and powerful people. .

During the closing arguments of the trial in a federal court in Manhattan, a prosecutor said that Maxwell was Epstein’s “accessory to the crime.”

“Ghislaine Maxwell made her own decisions. He committed crimes at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein. She was a grown woman who knew exactly what she was doing, ”said Assistant United States Attorney Alison Moe.

Maxwell’s lawyers argued that she was being used as a scapegoat for Epstein and tried to portray the accounts of her four accusers as unbelievable, saying their memories had been corrupted over decades and that they were motivated by money.

“Epstein’s death left a huge void in the search for justice for many of these women,” said Bobbi Sternheim, Maxwell’s defense attorney. “She is filling that hole and filling that empty chair.”

Maxwell dated Epstein for several years in the 1990s, when the couple attended high-society parties and traveled in luxurious private jets.

A few months after Epstein’s death, Maxwell bought a home for $ 1 million in cash in Bradford, New Hampshire, where he remained out of the limelight until his arrest in July 2020. An FBI official said Maxwell had ” slipped out”.

Daughter of British press baron Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell had been used to opulence all her life.

His father founded a publishing house and owned tabloids, including the Daily Mirror. He was found dead in front of his yacht near the Canary Islands in 1991.

Graphic testimonial

During the trial, jurors heard graphic and emotional testimonies from four women, two of whom said they were 14 years old when Epstein began abusing them. Three of the women said that Maxwell herself had touched them inappropriately.

The jury requested transcripts of the testimony of the four women during its deliberations, suggesting that the jurors discussed the women’s accounts before reaching the verdict.

A woman known by the pseudonym Jane testified that she was 14 when Epstein first abused her in 1994.

Maxwell sometimes participated in his sexual encounters with Epstein and acted as normal, Jane testified.

“It made me confused because that didn’t seem normal to me,” Jane said. “I have never seen anything like this or felt anything like this.”

Moe said during her closing argument that Maxwell’s presence made the young women comfortable with Epstein. Otherwise, receiving an invitation to spend time with a middle-aged man would have seemed “creepy” and “would have set off alarms,” ​​Moe said. “Epstein couldn’t have done this alone,” he said.

Moe reminded jurors of the bank records they saw at trial that showed Epstein paid Maxwell millions of dollars over the years. He said Maxwell was motivated to do whatever it took to keep Epstein happy in order to maintain his lavish lifestyle. Defense attorney Laura Menninger responded during closing arguments that Maxwell was an “innocent woman” and that prosecutors had not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Maxwell was aware of or involved in Epstein’s crimes.

“They certainly showed him that Epstein had abused his money and his power,” Menninger said. “That has nothing to do with Ghislaine, but a lot to do with Jeffrey Epstein.” Maxwell’s attorneys aggressively rejected the accusers’ accounts during the trial, arguing that their stories had changed over the years. When questioned by Menninger, Jane acknowledged that she initially did not tell the FBI everything about Maxwell’s involvement because she did not feel comfortable sharing all the details.

“I was sitting in a room full of strangers and I was telling them the deepest and most shameful secrets that I had been carrying with me all my life,” she said.

Maxwell’s defense said the women were motivated by money to implicate Maxwell, as all four had received million-dollar awards from a compensation fund for Epstein victims. “The money led the accusers to the FBI,” Menninger said, saying the women were accompanied by personal injury attorneys to interviews with law enforcement officers. “Memories have been manipulated to help money.”

But the women questioned those characterizations, saying they chose to testify out of a desire for justice, not money. “Money will never fix what that woman has done to me,” testified a woman, known by her first name Carolyn.

(REUTERS)