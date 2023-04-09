US Justice Dept Commences Investigation on Confidential Documents Leak – Live Coverage

The US Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the recent leak of confidential documents related to Ukraine. The documents included intelligence assessments and reports, and their release prompted fears over the potential impact on Ukraine’s military planning. The leak led the US government to review its security practices. Russia and Ukraine continue to clash, with two civilians killed in a Russian strike on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia. Follow our live blog for the latest developments in the conflict. Times are GMT+2.

At 8:14am, a Russian strike hit a residential building, killing a man and his daughter,and injuring the woman’s wife and mother. According to city council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev, the attack damaged dozens of other buildings.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, April 8, a charity revealed that they had returned thirty-one children who had been taken illegally to Russia from Ukraine’s northeast and south. Russia held a funeral for the high-profile death of a military blogger killed in a bombing attack. Keep up to date with the latest developments on our live blog.

