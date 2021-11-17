US lawmakers reportedly pushing for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics

The idea of ​​a “diplomatic boycott” by the United States of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February, to protest against human rights violations by China, is gaining ground among some lawmakers in Washington.

According to a report by The Washington Post on Tuesday, citing sources close to the situation, the White House will soon announce that neither President Joe Biden nor any other US government official will attend the Games.

Such a diplomatic boycott would allow the United States to make a statement on the crackdown on the Uighur Muslim minority in Xinjiang, which Washington has called genocide, while allowing American athletes to compete.

The newspaper said Biden is likely to approve such a move, which has been the official recommendation of his advisers, later this month.

When asked about a possible boycott on Tuesday, a White House spokesman said only that the issue did not come up during Biden’s conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping at their virtual summit Monday night Washington time.

He did not specify whether a boycott is being prepared.

Despite the lack of an official plan, several lawmakers have already publicly praised the idea.

“I have long advocated for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games and I am hopeful that the Administration will send a strong message to the CCP, without punishing American athletes,” Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Twitter, referring to the Party. Chinese Communist. Party, after the publication of the Post article.

Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement that a diplomatic boycott would be the “right move” for the United States in Beijing.

And Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called since May for a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics, a move that at the time drew furious reactions from Chinese officials.

But many among a certain section of the Republican Party would like Biden to go even further with a full boycott of the event, in which not only diplomats and government officials refuse to attend, but American athletes also stay home. .

