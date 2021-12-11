US offers frigate deal to Greece in direct defiance of France

The US State Department announced Friday approval of the possible sale of naval frigates to Athens to challenge an agreement announced between France and Greece in September.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said it had approved the $ 6.9 billion sale of four Lockheed Martin combat frigates, known as multi-mission surface combat ships, just 10 weeks after Athens signed. a memorandum of understanding with Paris on a similar agreement for French constructions. ships.

The agency also approved a $ 2.5 billion Lockheed program to upgrade Greece’s MEKO-class frigate, including the addition and upgrade of weapons and electronic systems.

The announcement suggested that France faces a new arms trade threat after the United States snatched a huge submarine contract for Australia in a shocking announcement on Sept. 15 that severed ties between Washington and Paris.

France withdrew its ambassadors to the United States and Australia, calling it a “stab in the back” by an ally when Canberra abandoned a long-standing deal worth billions of euros to buy conventional French submarines for US nuclear-powered vessels. .

Two weeks after that, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis established a memorandum of understanding with President Emmanuel Macron for France to buy three and possibly four French Belharra frigates for three billion euros ($ 3.5 billion).

The French ships would be built by the Naval Group for delivery starting in 2024.

In the France-Greece agreement, the two parties had until the end of this year to reach a final agreement.

