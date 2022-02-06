US officials warn that Russia is preparing for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Russia has intensified preparations for a total invasion of Ukraine, but it is not clear whether Moscow has decided to take such a step, US officials have said with reference to intelligence services.

Russia has gathered 110,000 troops along the border with its pro-Western neighbor, but the US intelligence service has not determined whether President Vladimir Putin has actually decided to invade, according to officials who have informed congressmen and European allies in recent days.

Officials warned lawmakers that Russia’s combined force at the border was growing at a rate that would give Putin the strength he needed for a full-scale invasion – about 150,000 troops – in mid-February.

They said Putin wanted all sorts of alternatives at his disposal: from a limited campaign in the pro-Russian Donbas region of Ukraine to a full-scale invasion.

Russia denies plans to invade Ukraine.

If Moscow chooses a full-scale attack, invading forces could take the capital Kiev and overthrow President Volodymyr Zelensky within 48 hours, officials said.

They estimated that such an attack would leave 25,000 to 50,000 civilian dead, along with 5,000 to 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers and 3,000 to 10,000 Russians.

It could also trigger a flood of refugees of one to five million people, mainly to Poland, officials added.

Special Forces President Joe Biden has decided to send US forces to Poland to protect NATO members as diplomats work furiously to try to persuade Russia to withdraw its troops from the border with Ukraine.

The first contingent of American soldiers arrived on Saturday.

Russia has also announced what it calls joint military maneuvers with Belarus, where it has sent several battalions to the north of Kiev and in the Brest region, not far from the border with Poland.

The US intelligence service has concluded that Russia continues to gather a large military force at its border with Ukraine.

Two weeks ago, a total of 60 Russian army battalions were stationed in the north, east and south of Ukraine, especially on the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed after an invasion in 2014.

But on Friday, there were 80 battalions and another 14 were on their way from elsewhere in Russia, US officials said.

They added that about 1,500 Russian special forces, known as Spetsnaz, arrived along the Ukrainian border a week ago.

Navy forces gather A large Russian naval force is also stationed in the Black Sea, equipped with five amphibious ships that can be used to land troops on Ukraine’s southern coast, US officials said.

They added that six more amphibious vessels were observed leaving the Barents Sea north of Russia, sailing past Britain and through the Strait of Gibraltar, apparently on their way to the Black Sea.

In other deployments, Russia has deployed fighter jets near Ukraine, as well as bombers, missile batteries and anti-aircraft batteries, U.S. officials said.

On Thursday, the United States said it had evidence that Russia was preparing a video depicting a false attack from Ukraine that would serve as a pretext for a real Russian attack on Ukraine.

(AFP)