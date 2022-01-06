US President Biden celebrates a year ago the deadly siege of the American Capitol

On Thursday, President Joe Biden delivered what he declared was “the truth of God” marking the one-year anniversary of the US Capitol Uprising, the violent attack by Donald Trump’s supporters that has fundamentally changed Congress and raised global concerns about the future of American democracy.

Biden’s criticism was particularly harsh against then-President Trump and his violent supporters.

“For the first time in our history, a president not only lost an election, he was trying to prevent a peaceful transfer of power when a violent mob violated the Capitol,” Biden said. “But they failed.”

“Democracy was attacked,” Biden said at the Capitolium. “We the people persevere. We the people won.”

The president and congressional Democrats began the day in the Statuary Hall, one of several places where insurgents swarmed a year ago and interrupted the election count. Biden drew a contrast between the truth about what happened and the false stories that have emerged about the Capitol attack, including many Republicans’ continued refusal to confirm that Biden won the 2020 election.

“You and I and the whole world saw with our own eyes,” said Biden.

He asked those who listened to close their eyes and remember what they saw that day, when he described the outrageous, violent scene, the mob that attacked the police, threatened the Speaker of Parliament, erected a gallows that threatened to hang the Vice President – all while then President Trump sat in Vita the house and watched it on tv.

“Here is God’s truth about January 6, 2021,” Biden said. “They were looking to undermine the constitution.”

“We need to be very clear about what is true and what is a lie. Here is the truth,” he said. “The former president of the United States has spread a web of lies about the 2020 election.”

A series of memorial events during the day will be widely attended by Democrats, personally and practically, but almost all Republicans on Capitol Hill will be absent. The split is a stark reminder of the crime between the two parties, which has worsened after hundreds of Trump supporters violently pushed past police, used their fists and flagpoles to break through the windows of the Capitolium and suspended the certification of Biden’s victory.

While congressional Republicans almost generally condemned the attack in the days that followed, most have remained loyal to the former president.

Rope. Liz Cheney, chair of the House committee investigating the attack and one of the few GOP lawmakers present at the Capitol ceremonies, warned that “the threat continues.” Trump, she said, “continues to make the same allegations he knows caused violence on Jan. 6.”

“Unfortunately, there are too many in my own party who embrace the former president, look the other way or minimize the danger,” she told NBC’s Today. “That’s how democracies die. We simply can not let that happen.”

Others, including Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, were absent, with a contingent of colleagues attending the funeral of former Senator Johnny Isakson in Georgia.

In an attempt to inform the public, Democrats are investigating the insurgency plan to spend the next few months telling the American people exactly what happened on January 6. But leaders will spend the anniversary appealing to broader patriotic instincts.

During the 2020 campaign, Biden said his driving force in running for the White House was to fight for the “soul of the nation” after seeing Trump’s comments that some good people were among the white supremacists marching in Charlottesville, Virginia, 2017. He warned that American democracy was at stake, and his view is that the January 6 attack was a living demonstration of his fears.

Biden has been criticized by some in his party for not forcibly explaining to Americans how democracy is in danger, or for pushing Congress hard enough to pass electoral and suffrage legislation stopped by a filibuster in the Senate. The president has suggested that democracy can be strengthened by showing that the US government can work. But critics say that is not enough.

On Thursday, aides said, Biden will return to his call during his inaugural speech, just two weeks after the uprising, for leaders to tell the truth about the attack and what motivated it – although some GOP lawmakers and the public deny it. events that day.

“There is truth and there are lies,” Biden said at the time. “Lies told power and profit. And each of us has a duty and a responsibility, as citizens, as Americans, and especially as leaders – leaders who have promised to honor our constitution and protect our nation – to defend the truth and to defeat the lies. “

Parliament Speaker Nancy Pelosi, too, is celebrating the anniversary with a high-profile appeal, telling the Associated Press in an interview on Wednesday that “democracy won that night” when Congress returned to the Capitol after the riot and confirmed Biden’s victory.

To honor the anniversary, Pelosi has scheduled a minute of silence in the house, where many members were evacuated and some were captured when the rebels tried to break in. She will also leave private comments to Hill staff who, as she told the AP, stayed. to “protect our democracy”.

Later, Democratic leaders will hold a moderate discussion with historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham; and a session with testimonies from members who were there that day. While many lawmakers will be absent due to concerns about COVID-19, several of the events will be livestreamed for them to attend.

Biden’s sharp message and Republicans’ distance from it comes as lawmakers adjust to the new norm on Capitol Hill – the growing tensions that many worry about will result in more violence or, one day, a overthrow of a legitimate choice. Democrats and a handful of Republicans feel a desperate urge to join a public in which some have come to believe Trump’s lies that the election was stolen from him and that the attack was not violent at all.

A new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that 3 out of 10 Republicans say the attack was not violent, and about another 3 out of 10 say it was somewhat violent. About two-thirds of Americans described the day as very or extremely violent, including about 9 out of 10 Democrats.

Because Biden is prepared to blame the former president, the proportion of Americans accusing Trump of the January 6 riot has increased slightly in the past year, with 57% saying he bears significant responsibility for what happened.

In an AP-NORC survey conducted in the days after the attack, 50% said so.

Trump’s allegations of widespread electoral fraud were rejected by the courts and refuted by his own Justice Department.

An AP investigation found fewer than 475 cases of voter fraud among 25.5 million ballot papers in the six battlefield states that Trump contested, a minimal number in percentage terms.

