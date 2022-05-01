US President Pelosi meets Ukraine’s Zelensky on shock go to to Kyiv

Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated Sunday that she met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv to ship a message that the USA stands firmly with Ukraine because it fights “Putin’s diabolical invasion.”

Flanked by armed escorts, Zelensky greeted Pelosi outdoors his presidential workplace, within the khaki army uniform he had worn at public appearances because the Russian invasion started on February 24.

“Our delegation traveled to Kyiv to ship an unmistakable and vocal message to the complete world: America stands firmly with Ukraine,” Pelosi stated in a press release.

A lot of lawmakers accompanied her on a visit to Congress that adopted a go to final weekend by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Protection Secretary Lloyd Austin to Ukraine.

Pelosi stated Zelensky had made clear that Ukraine wanted extra safety, financial and humanitarian help “to counter the devastating human toll inflicted on the Ukrainian folks by (President Vladimir) Putin’s demonic invasion.”

“Our delegation proudly conveyed the message that extra US assist is on the way in which,” she stated.

Pelosi stated Friday she hopes to cross a $33 billion support bundle to Ukraine requested by President Joe Biden as quickly as potential — a major escalation of US funding to Ukraine greater than two months after Russia launched what it calls a “particular army operation.”

“The USA is the chief of robust assist for Ukraine within the battle towards Russian aggression. We thanks for serving to to guard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our nation,” Zelensky stated on Twitter, posting a video of the assembly with Pelosi.

Biden’s funding request consists of greater than $20 billion in arms, ammunition, and different army help, in addition to $8.5 billion in direct financial support to the Ukrainian authorities and $3 billion in humanitarian support.

Based on the assertion, Pelosi’s delegation, which included Overseas Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Combine, traveled from Ukraine to Poland for conferences with President Andrzej Duda and different senior officers.

As Speaker of the Home, Pelosi is second in line to succeed Biden, after Vice President Kamala Harris.

Moscow says its actions are geared toward disarming Ukraine and ridding it of the anti-Russian nationalism stoked by the West. Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unjustified battle of aggression.

(Reuters)