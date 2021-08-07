US Senate pushes $1 trillion infrastructure bill for further towards final vote

The US Senate voted Saturday to advance a $1 trillion infrastructure package, a major procedural step forward after months of negotiations between President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of senators.

In a vote of 67-27 showing broad support, the senators agreed to limit debate over the legislation, which is the largest investment in US roads, bridges, airports and waterways in decades.

Eighteen of the Senate’s 50 Republicans voted to move forward with the legislation, with Senators John Cornyn and Deb Fischer backing the package for the first time.

But the timing for the approval remained unclear as lawmakers prepared for the expected votes on amendments and worked behind closed doors to reach an agreement that would allow the Senate to complete its work on the legislation quickly.

“We can do this the easy or the hard way. In either case, the Senate will remain in session until we complete our work,” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a speech before the vote. “It’s up to my Republican colleagues how long it takes.”

Passage would be a big win for Schumer, Biden and the bipartisan group of senators who spent months drafting the package and sending the bill to the US House of Representatives.

Biden tweeted his support ahead of the vote, saying the “once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure” would create high-paying jobs refurbishing American roads, bridges, water systems and electrical grids.

“We can’t afford not to,” the president said. “We can’t just build back to how things were before COVID-19, we have to build back better.”

The House’s top Republican, Mitch McConnell, also expressed his support for the bill before voting for it.

“Republicans and Democrats today have radically different visions, but both visions encompass physical infrastructure that works for all of our citizens,” McConnell said in a speech. “The investments that this bill will make are not only necessary, in many cases they are overdue. Our country has real needs in this area.”

More changes

Legislators have failed to agree on a final set of amendments that could speed up consideration, forcing the Senate to consider the amendments piecemeal under rules requiring legislation to move forward in stages through a series of procedural moods.

With the consent of all 100 senators, the chamber could table amendments to the passage later Saturday. But without such an agreement, the passage could last until Monday or Tuesday.

When asked how long the trial could take, Senator John Thune, the chamber’s No. 2 Republican, told reporters, “Depends on how long we stare at each other.”

Republican Senator Bill Hagerty, who was President Donald Trump’s former ambassador to Japan before replacing former Senator Lamar Alexander, also resisted after the impartial Congressional Budget Office said Thursday the legislation would increase federal budget deficits by $256 billion. over a period of 10 years. He voted against the measure on Saturday.

The CBO analysis did not include $57 billion in additional revenue that senators estimate Washington would derive from the long-term economic growth benefits of infrastructure projects. It also didn’t count $53 billion in unused federal supplemental unemployment funds to be returned by states.

