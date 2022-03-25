US strikes LNG deal with EU as bloc seeks to reduce dependence on Russia

The transatlantic partners said Friday that the United States will supply 15 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas to the European Union this year to help it cut off Russian energy supplies.

The European Union aims to reduce its dependence on Russian gas by two thirds this year and end all imports of Russian fossil fuels by 2027 due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia supplies about 40% of Europe’s gas needs.

Concerns about the security of supplies heightened this week after Russia ordered payments for gas contracts to be switched to the ruble, raising the risk of supply pressures and even price hikes.

Russia warned the West on Friday that ruble bills for billions of dollars in natural gas exports to Europe could be just days away and ordered Gazprom to set how payments would be made within four days.

Senior administration officials have not specified how much or what percentage of the additional LNG supplies will come from the United States.

US LNG plants are producing at full capacity and analysts say most of any additional US gas sent to Europe should come from exports that would otherwise go elsewhere.

“It typically takes two to three years to build a new production facility, so this deal may be more about redirecting existing supplies than new capacity,” said Alex Froley, gas and LNG analyst at ICIS.

Contract LNG cannot be redirected easily. Analysts said the already high European gas prices would have to rise further to attract those shipments to the 27-nation bloc.

Analysts at ING Bank said that even if 15 billion cubic meters can be achieved, it is still much less than the replacement of Russian gas imports, which amounted to about 155 billion cubic meters in 2021.

Dependence on Russia President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also announced a plan to set up a task force to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

The Commission will work with EU countries to ensure they can receive about 50 billion cubic meters of additional US LNG until at least 2030. US LNG exports to the European Union last year amounted to about 22 billion cubic meters.

The European Union has already stepped up efforts to secure more LNG after talks with supplier countries, which led to a record delivery of 10 billion cubic meters of LNG on more than 120 vessels in January.

Meanwhile, Germany, the largest importer of Russian gas in the European Union, said it had made “significant progress” toward reducing its exposure to imports of Russian gas, oil and coal.

However, Economy Minister Robert Habeck also said it could take until the summer of 2024 for Europe’s largest economy to wean itself off Russian gas.

BERLIN (Reuters) – German utilities said on Thursday that the country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages as companies and European Union countries scrambled to understand the implications of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand for gas payments in rubles.

This requirement still needs to be supported by a concrete mechanism.

However, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner advised German energy providers not to pay for Russian gas in rubles, in an interview with the Welt station.

“(Russian President) Vladimir Putin is trying to improve his economic situation here. If you pay in rubles – if you pay in full in rubles – that strengthens his currency,” Lindner said, adding that the decision is up to the suppliers.

