US Supreme Court Evaluates Texas Law Banning Most Abortions

The Supreme Court majority said Monday that they would allow abortion providers to file a legal challenge to the controversial Texas law that has virtually ended abortion in the nation’s second-largest state after six weeks of pregnancy. .

But it was unclear how quickly the court would rule and whether it would issue an order blocking the law that has been in effect for two months, or require providers to ask a lower court to suspend the law.

Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, two conservative appointees from former President Donald Trump, voted in September to allow the law to take effect, but on Monday raised questions about its new structure. The law, written to make it difficult to file legal challenges, subjects clinics, doctors and anyone else who facilitates abortions to heavy financial penalties.

“Millions and millions retroactively imposed, even though the activity was perfectly legal under all court orders and precedents at the time it took place, right?” Kavanaugh asked, one of several skeptical questions he asked Judd E. Stone II, representing Texas.

Barrett also lobbied Stone on provisions in the law that oblige providers to fight lawsuits one by one and, he said, do not allow their constitutional rights to be “fully aired.”

Judges heard three hours of arguments Monday in two cases over whether abortion providers or the Justice Department can file challenges in federal court to the law, which has an unusual enforcement scheme that its advocates argue protects it. from the federal court review.

The Biden administration filed its lawsuit after judges voted 5-4 to reject a request from providers to keep the law on hold. Judge Neil Gorsuch, also appointed by Trump, and two other conservative justices joined Barrett and Kavanaugh in the majority to put the law into effect. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the three liberal justices on the court in dissent.

The justices seemed less convinced that the Justice Department’s lawsuit should go ahead, and Judge Elena Kagan suggested that instead, a ruling in favor of the providers would allow the court to avoid difficult problems of federal power.

In none of the cases discussed Monday is the right to abortion directly in question. But the motivation for the lawsuits is that Texas law conflicts with landmark Supreme Court rulings that prevent a state from banning abortion in the early stages of pregnancy.

Advocating for the United States, Attorney General Elizabeth Prelogar told justices that the Texas law was enacted in “open defiance” of Supreme Court precedent. “A law was enacted that clearly violates the precedents of this court,” he said.

According to the Roe v. Wade of the 1973 Supreme Court and the Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision of 1992, states cannot prohibit abortion before viability, the point at which a fetus can survive outside the womb, around 24 weeks of pregnancy. .

Judges will hear a separate challenge to those decisions in a Mississippi abortion ban case after 15 weeks. Those arguments are scheduled for December 1.

The most direct reference to the Mississippi case came from Judge Samuel Alito, who asked whether the providers’ decision to stop performing abortions in Texas “can be attributed to fear of responsibility if Roe or Casey are upset?”

But most of the questions focused on Texas law and how it has altered abortion in the state even before the superior court has made any changes to abortion law. Kagan told Stone that until Texas passed his law, “no state dreamed” of trying to step back from Supreme Court precedent in the same way.

If the Supreme Court does nothing about it, he said, it would be inviting states to try to circumvent the precedent: “Arms. Same-sex marriage. Religious rights. What you don’t like: go ahead, ”he said. Kagan, who disagreed with her colleagues’ decision to allow the law to take effect, said Texas law has prevented women in Texas from “exercising a constitutional right.”

Kavanaugh also expressed concern about laws that could affect other constitutional rights.

Texas law has been in effect since September, when the Supreme Court refused to intervene except for a 48-hour period in early October, when it was blocked by a lower court. The higher court got involved again less than two weeks ago, moving with extraordinary speed. The court offered no explanation for its decision to hear the cases so quickly.

If the court allows the providers to pursue their lawsuit, it would still take a separate order from the judges or a lower court to suspend the law.

Amy Hagstrom Miller, executive director of Whole Woman’s Health, said her four clinics would resume abortion services if they get a favorable court order.

The Texas ban, signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortion after heart activity is detected in a fetus, usually around six weeks and before some women know they are pregnant.

The law makes exceptions for medical emergencies but not for rape or incest.

A study published by researchers at the University of Texas found that the number of abortions statewide dropped by 50% after the law went into effect in September, compared to the same month in 2020. The study was based in data from 19 of the 24 abortions in the state. clinics, according to the Texas Policy Evaluation Project.

At least 12 other states have enacted bans on early pregnancy, but all have been blocked from taking effect.

Instead of state officials enforcing the law, Texas delegates private citizens to sue anyone who practices or aids and encourages an abortion. If someone who files a lawsuit is successful, they are entitled to at least $ 10,000. Women who undergo abortions cannot be sued by law.

During discussions Monday, Roberts at one point asked if the law could be challenged if Texas had increased the right to a much higher benefit, $ 1 million. The Texas attorney said no.

The structure of the law threatens abortion providers with huge financial penalties if they violate it. Clinics across the state have stopped performing abortions once heart activity is detected.

The upshot, both providers and Biden’s management said, is that women who have financial capacity have traveled to other states and those who do not have the means must continue their pregnancies against their will or find other potentially dangerous ways to do so. put an end to them.

Stone and Jonathan Mitchell, a law architect who also argued Monday, defended the law and its unusual structure. They said both providers and the Justice Department lack the right to go to federal court and should ask Congress, not judges, to expand access to court.

