US, Taliban talk about earthquake help, overseas reserves in Doha

The US State Division mentioned on Friday that talks between america and the Taliban continued in Doha earlier this week to debate earthquake help, months after the 2 sides met within the Qatari capital in March.

The Taliban are looking for a approach to unlock a number of the nation’s overseas reserves – at present frozen by the US – within the wake of final month’s devastating earthquake, because the US seems for ensures that the cash will go to assist the inhabitants.

Throughout conferences on Wednesday and Thursday, the US State Division reiterated its earlier pledge to supply $55 million in new earthquake reduction help.

“The 2 sides mentioned intimately US measures to protect $3.5 billion in Central Financial institution of Afghanistan reserves for the advantage of the Afghan individuals,” the assertion mentioned, funds that the White Home mentioned final week america was “urgently” working to clear. .

Final week’s 5.9-magnitude earthquake in jap Afghanistan, which killed greater than 1,000 individuals and displaced tens of hundreds, provides to the urgency of the funding dialogue.

“The US expressed its condolences for the lack of life and struggling in Afghanistan because of the current earthquakes,” the State Division mentioned of the assembly, chaired by Thomas West, Particular Consultant for Afghanistan.

The US raised “considerations about elevated Taliban interference within the supply of humanitarian help” and “considerations about transparency in service supply,” the assertion mentioned of the help.

In accordance with the State Division, US representatives have additionally lobbied Taliban authorities over ladies’s rights — a sticking level that led Washington to cancel talks in Doha in March, when the group closed ladies’ excessive faculties in Afghanistan.

“The US helps the calls for of the Afghan individuals to permit ladies to return to high school, permit ladies to work, contribute to the nation’s financial development, and transfer and categorical themselves freely,” the assertion mentioned.

The US at UN_HRC right now emphasised its deep concern about widespread human rights abuses in Afghanistan, notably towards ladies and ladies. We stand in solidarity with the individuals of Afghanistan, and be part of worldwide requires respect for common rights. # HRC50

– Ned Value (@StateDeptSpox) July 1, 2022 The hardline Islamist Taliban motion took over in August 2021 after america deserted a 20-year navy effort.

At the moment, Washington froze $7 billion in reserves and the worldwide neighborhood suspended billions of direct help on which Afghanistan and its inhabitants of about 40 million depended.

The forex collapsed and the nation plunged right into a severe financial disaster, though some assist has been restored.

The US nonetheless considers the Taliban a terrorist group, which has insisted that any enchancment in relations will rely on assembly key considerations.

(AFP)