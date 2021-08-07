USA beat France to win Olympic men’s basketball gold in thrilling rematch

The United States passed France 87-82 to claim the gold medal in men’s basketball and its fourth straight title on Saturday, with 11-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant scoring a game-high 29 points.

It was the third time France reached a men’s Olympic basketball final and the third time they were defeated by the United States.

With their 87-82 win, the USA claimed not only a fourth straight title, but also their 16th gold overall, having medaled in every Olympic basketball tournament they have competed in.

Saturday’s game was a thrilling rematch between the two teams after France upset the US with an 83-76 win in the group stage in Tokyo.

