Useless and wounded in a robust explosion within the heart of Istanbul

A bomb exploded on a foremost pedestrian road within the coronary heart of Istanbul on Sunday, killing six individuals, injuring dozens and sending individuals fleeing as flames engulfed them.

Footage posted on-line confirmed ambulances, hearth engines and police on the scene on Istiklal Avenue, a preferred road lined with outlets and eating places that results in the well-known Taksim Sq.. In one of many movies, a loud bang is heard and flames are seen as bystanders run and run.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan referred to as the blast a “treacherous assault” and mentioned the perpetrators could be punished.

Along with the six lifeless, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya tweeted that 53 others have been wounded – a casualty toll additionally given by Erdogan.

Turkish police are working to safe the realm across the well-known pedestrian road that was hit by the lethal blast on Sunday. © Yasin Akgul, AFP Erdogan didn’t say who was behind the assault, however mentioned a “scent of terror” was emanating from the place with out offering particulars, including that it was not but absolutely confirmed. He mentioned investigations are ongoing by the police and the governor’s workplace, together with a evaluate of footage of the realm.

Turkey skilled a collection of lethal bombings between 2015 and 2017 by the Islamic State and banned Kurdish teams. The assaults resulted within the deaths of greater than 500 civilians and navy personnel.

Turkey’s media watchdog has positioned short-term restrictions on reporting the blast – a transfer banning the usage of close-up movies and pictures of the blast and its aftermath. The Radio and Tv Supreme Council had imposed comparable bans prior to now after assaults and incidents.

Entry to some content material on Twitter and different social media websites, reminiscent of movies, has been restricted.

(AP)