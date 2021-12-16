Vaccine and Covid Proof Testing Needed for Fans Attending the Africa Cup

Fans attending next month’s Africa Cup of Nations matches in Cameroon will be required to show proof of vaccination and submit a negative Covid-19 test result, authorities announced Thursday.

The announcement was made in a joint statement signed by Cameroon’s ministers of sport and health, as well as the secretary general of the African Football Confederation (CAF), and comes at a time of growing speculation that the tournament could be canceled or put off again.

“Fans will not be allowed to enter stadiums … unless they are fully vaccinated and show a negative PCR test of less than 72 hours or a negative antigen test of less than 24 hours,” the document says.

“Despite this additional challenge posed by this pandemic, our Nations Cup must take place now,” he added.

The opening ceremony of the 24-team competition will take place at the Olembé Stadium in Yaoundé on January 9 before the first match between hosts Cameroon and Burkina Faso.

The final is scheduled for the same location on February 6.

(AFP)