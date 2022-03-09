Venezuela releases two imprisoned Americans after talks with US

Venezuela released two imprisoned US citizens on Tuesday in an apparent goodwill gesture to the Biden administration following a visit by a high-ranking US delegation to Caracas.

One of the released prisoners, Gustavo Cárdenas, was among six Citgo oil executives arrested in 2017 and convicted on charges the US government says are trumped up. The other, a Cuban American, named Jorge Alberto Fernandez, is being held on unrelated charges.

“Tonight, two Americans who have been unjustly detained in Venezuela will be able to hug their families once again,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.

“We bring Gustavo Cardenas and Jorge Fernandez home,” he said. He gave no other details about their release.

The visit by the US delegation over the weekend focused not only on the fate of the detained Americans, but also on the possibility of easing US oil sanctions on the OPEC member to plug the supply gap if Biden bans Russian oil imports in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine – something he said. did on tuesday. Venezuela is Russia’s closest ally in South America.

Washington has sought the release of at least nine men, including one known as the “Citgo 6,” two former Green Berets and a former US Marine.

The release of the two could set a more positive tone for talks between the United States and Venezuela, which have had hostile relations through successive US administrations.

The US delegation, the highest rank that has traveled to Venezuela in recent years, met the detainees on Sunday in a Venezuelan prison. American hostage envoy Roger Carstens was part of the group and is believed to have stayed behind to finish the hostages’ release.

Tuesday’s release followed talks with Socialist President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday as the Biden administration sought ways to offset the impact of rising US gasoline prices, spurred by Western efforts to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Biden escalated the pressure campaign on Moscow on Tuesday by announcing a US embargo on Russian oil and other energy imports. The ban could increase prices at the pump for American consumers, adding to inflationary pressure.

Dealing with Maduro, a longtime enemy of the United States, was also intended to gauge whether Venezuela was willing to distance itself from Russia.

But the Biden administration has faced heavy criticism on Capitol Hill for its outreach to Maduro, who is under US sanctions for human rights abuses and political repression.

Senator Robert Menendez, a Democrat and chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, urged the White House not to pursue a deal with Venezuela.

“Maduro is a hemispheric cancer and we should not breathe new life into his reign of torture and murder,” he said in a statement.

The United States in 2019 recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate president of Venezuela after Maduro’s 2018 re-election, which Western governments called a sham.

Point of disagreement

Cardenas was one of six executives of US-based Citgo Petroleum, owned by the state-owned Venezuelan oil company PDVSA, who were arrested during a business trip to Caracas in 2017. A Venezuelan court in November 2020 sentenced the men accused of crimes including in that embezzlement. money laundering and conspiracy to imprisonment for terms ranging from eight to 13 years.

The CEOs – five naturalized US citizens and one US permanent resident – have been in and out of prison and house arrest in recent years, and their circumstances often appear to depend on the state of US-Venezuela relations.

Their arrest was a major point of contention between Caracas and Washington, which has repeatedly called for their release and called their detention illegal.

Among the Americans still held in Venezuela is Matthew Heath, a veteran accused of terrorism and arms smuggling. Heath denied the charges. US officials said Washington did not send Heath and accused Venezuelan authorities of illegally detaining him.

Two Americans still being held are former members of the US Special Forces, Luke Denman and Eran Berry, who were arrested in 2020 in connection with a botched raid aimed at deposing Maduro.

(Reuters)