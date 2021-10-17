Venezuela suspends talks following the extradition of Maduro’s ally to the United States.

A fugitive businessman accused of acting as a money launderer for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s regime was extradited to the United States from Cape Verde on Saturday, US justice officials said.

The Justice Department said in a statement that Alex Saab was due to appear in court in Florida on Monday and expressed “admiration” to the Cape Verdean authorities for their help in the case.

Venezuela reacted furiously, suspending talks with the US-backed opposition to end the country’s political and economic crisis.

Saab, a Colombian national, and his business partner Álvaro Pulido are accused in the United States of running a network that exploited food aid destined for Venezuela, an oil-rich nation in the throes of an acute economic crisis.

It is alleged that they moved $ 350 million from Venezuela to accounts they controlled in the United States and other countries. They risk up to 20 years in prison.

Saab, who also has Venezuelan nationality and a Venezuelan diplomatic passport, was charged in July 2019 in Miami for money laundering and was arrested during a plane stopover in Cape Verde off the coast of West Africa in June 2020.

Venezuela’s opposition has described Saab as a leader making shady deals for Maduro’s populist socialist regime.

Colombian President Iván Duque praised Saab’s extradition.

“The extradition of Alex Saab is a triumph in the fight against drug trafficking, money laundering and corruption that the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro has fostered,” Duque tweeted.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who is recognized as the interim president of the country by the United States and more than 50 countries, also welcomed the move.

“Venezuelans, who have seen justice kidnapped for years, respect and celebrate the justice system in democratic countries like Cape Verde,” he tweeted.

‘Political pawns’

In an event not officially linked to Saab’s extradition, shortly after news of the extradition broke, six former oil executives under house arrest for corruption in Venezuela were taken to an undisclosed prison.

They had worked for Citgo, a US-based subsidiary of state oil company PDVSA. Five of the six have US citizenship and the other is a permanent resident of the United States.

“American detainees in Venezuela are now being used as political pawns,” said US Democratic Party heavyweight Bill Richardson, who led a failed mission to Venezuela to seek the release of the executives last year.

Richardson has led international negotiations for several high-profile American detainees.

“We will continue to press for their release,” he said.

‘Kidnapping’

Cape Verde agreed last month to extradite Saab to the United States, despite protests from Venezuela.

Venezuela said Saab had been hijacked by Washington.

“Venezuela denounces the kidnapping of the Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab by the United States government in complicity with the Cape Verdean authorities,” the Caracas government said in a statement.

Congress President Jorge Rodríguez said the government will not attend the fourth round of talks with the opposition that will begin on Sunday in Mexico City “as a profound expression of our protest against the brutal aggression” against Saab.

Rodríguez heads the government delegation for the negotiations and hoped to make Saab one of its members until his arrest.

Venezuela called Saab’s detention in Cape Verde “arbitrary” and claimed that he was suffering “mistreatment and torture” at the hands of the Cape Verdean authorities.

Roberto Deniz, a journalist who covered the Saab story for Venezuelan investigative news site Armando.info, said last month that the Caracas regime was desperate for his release.

“It is clear that there is a lot of fear, not only because it can reveal information about bribery, about the places where the money was moved and the inflated prices,” Deniz said, but also because Saab “was the bridge for many of these.” agreements that the Maduro regime is beginning to make with other allied countries. “

The former attorney general of Venezuela, Luisa Ortega, who broke with the regime and fled the country, said that Saab was “the main figure of the regime,” adding that she herself had passed the evidence of the case to “some authorities.”

(AFP)