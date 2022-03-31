Video investigation: How civilians were targeted by heavy shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the eastern city of Kharkiv has been heavily bombed. While the Russian Defense Ministry has claimed since February 27 that it only hits strategic military targets, amateur photos verified and analyzed by France 24 monitors show how the strikes have affected civilians. In this video investigation, we look at the types of weapons and their trajectory.

“I don’t know what the condition of our building is, but the neighborhood is in ruins…”

Maria and Alla had to leave Kharkiv after spending six days in a basement while bombs fell on their neighbourhood. Now, they are keeping abreast of Ukrainian Telegram channels, where every day videos are posted showing which residential areas have been hit.

Over 150 videos verified by the UK NGO Resilience Information Center showed damage to civilian infrastructure between February 24 and March 22. Why would these blows cause such serious damage? It documented amateur footage of the use of cluster munitions that cause extensive collateral damage. Footage of missile debris also provides clues as to where the weapons may have been launched.

On March 18, Human Rights Watch condemned the deadly attacks on civilians in Kharkiv. According to the organization, these attacks deprive civilians of access to food and medicine, as well as services such as electricity, heating and water.