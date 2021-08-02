Video of miners beaten for trespassing shows stranglehold on foreign mining interests

In southern DR Congo, soldiers beat and beat two miners entering the site managed by China’s Commus company in Kolwezi, while site managers watched. The incident shocked many after it was captured in a video that has been circulating on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp since July 21. However, several NGOs say the incident is nothing new, the video highlights the stranglehold foreign mining companies have on local communities.

During the 30-second video, a soldier in uniform, accompanied by one of his colleagues, uses a rope to beat two people lying on the ground. The soldier hangs with one of them and beats him repeatedly while three Chinese executives of the mining company look on.

Due to the shocking nature of the video, we have chosen to only publish screenshots.

{{ range.counterText }}

{{ scope.legend }} © {{ scope.credits }}

{{ range.counterText }}

I

{{ range.legend }}

© {{ scope.credits }}

According to Congolese media Actualite.cd, the incident took place on July 20 at the site of the Chinese Musunoi Mining Company (Commus) in Kolwezi, Lualaba province. The two artisanal miners had allegedly entered the quarry without permission in search of copper.

The video went viral online, sparking outrage among people across DR Congo. Fifi Masuka Saini, the interim governor of Lualaba province, also denounced the acts of violence. The case went to court and on July 23, the two soldiers, who hold the rank of officer and corporal, were sentenced to two years and 18 months in prison respectively, according to Radio Okapi. The three Chinese managers were also arrested.

‘Artisanal miners are regularly mistreated’

Papy Nsenga, the chairman of a miners’ union in Kolwezi, told the JowharObservers team that this is not the first time miners have been attacked on mining sites.

What happened here is unfortunately a tragedy that we see every day. The artisanal miners are regularly mistreated by the management of the mining companies if they are caught. They are brutally beaten by the mine’s security agents.

It is true that we do not have the right to mine in the mining projects that are authorized to other companies, but we do not have our own sites. We have long been asking for artisanal mining zones, but neither the Congolese state nor the province has given us a space.

All mining sites are leased to foreign mining companies. We have no choice but to invade these mining areas to provide for our livelihood and feed our families.

‘Intruder must be handed over to police’

Freddy Kasongo, the secretary general of the Observatory for Social and Environmental Studies and Support, told JowharObservers that the procedure for dealing with violators on mining sites does not allow military personnel to “commit violent acts against miners.”

Normally, when an intruder is caught on a mining site, the mining company’s security service is expected to contain and process it, then hand it over to the police.

In addition, mining laws prohibit the military from being present on mining sites. Companies are expected to deploy private security guards to protect their site. They can be supported by the police, who are armed as a deterrent.

But in practice, some military officers have established their own private security company and are diverting army and police personnel for these purposes.

Commus confirmed in a July 26 statement published by Actualite.CD that the incident took place at the mining site, but added that “the soldiers involved were on the mining concession for a special military mission legal near us. property. and was not ordered by the company.”

The JowharObservers team was unable to contact the two miners who were attacked. Arther Ilunga, the prosecutor of the Lualaba Court of Appeals in charge of the case, declined to comment.

Mining projects given to large companies at the expense of artisanal mining

The Democratic Republic of Congo, Africa’s largest buyer of copper, is also the world’s largest producer of cobalt, with an estimated annual production of 90,000 tons. The main deposits of these materials – which, in combination with nickel, are used in the production of car batteries – are concentrated in the provinces of Lualaba and Haut-Katanga.

Several western mining giants, such as the Swiss Glencore and the Canadian Ivanhoe, are active there, but for some years now 80 percent of the market has been dominated by China. Notably, China’s Tenke Fungurume Mining operates the country’s largest copper mine near Kolwezi.

DR Congo has been renting out mining projects to foreign companies since the 1990s, when the state-owned company Gécamines went bankrupt. However, when handing out these projects, artisanal miners who had been active in the region for years were left behind.

According to Richard Ilunga, executive director of African Resources Watch (Afrewatch), an NGO that works for human rights in the mining sector, tensions between local communities and these mining companies are common.

After the bankruptcy of Gécamines, job seekers took over some unused sites. Over the years, more and more miners came. And when the mining companies realized that the land mined by the locals contained a lot of good quality ore, they got mining leases for those areas. They became the legal operators and the miners had to leave the area. This has led to mounting tensions.

On July 20, hundreds of miners in Kolwezi rioted, looted several administrative offices and protested in the streets after being evicted from a site of an Indian company, Chemaf.

According to Amnesty International, 10,000 artisanal miners were forcibly removed from the Tenke Fungurume mines in June 2019.

35 cases of physical violence

To ease and prevent tensions, the state has asked mining companies to allow artisanal miners to operate small areas of their property. However, this has not stopped rogue miners from entering or stealing ore. If caught, these miners are at the mercy of security personnel.

Afrewatch has documented nearly 35 known cases of physical abuse or torture of artisanal miners who have illegally entered mining projects since 2018.

Now miners’ unions are advocating sites entirely devoted to artisanal workers. Counties have identified a number of potential sites, but they are not yet open for use.

Jean-Marie Tshizainga, the province’s mining minister, could not be reached for comment at the time of publishing this article.