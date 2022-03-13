Video: Some groups of Russian soldiers are still hiding in the nearby forest

Voznesensk is 80 kilometers north of Mykolaiv, the main battlefront in the Odessa region, where Russian troops entered on March 1.

Russian forces were stationed at Voznesensk on 1 March and stayed for three days before withdrawing.

Residents there told France 24 that Russian soldiers settled in their homes and stole food, tools and clothes.

An 80-year-old said he didn’t want to talk to the Russians, “I have nothing to say to the occupier,” Debono told us.

Residents know that there is a chance for the return of Russian soldiers because in order to cut off Odessa from the capital, Kyiv, they will have to cut off Voznesensk.

“Some groups of Russian soldiers are still hiding in the nearby woods,” Debono says.

