WORLD NEWS

Vinicius Jr of Real Madrid has his red card revoked following racism allegations.

By hanad

Related Posts

Over 100 climate activists storm annual shareholder meeting…

France Prohibits Domestic Flights for Short Distances as a…

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has announced that Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr’s red card during Sunday’s LaLiga match against Valencia has been rescinded. In addition, Vinicius was also racially abused during the match, which led to a ten-minute halt in play as he pointed out the offenders in the stands. Seven people have since been detained by the Spanish police for committing different hate crimes against Vinicius. The RFEF has also fined Valencia €45,000 ($49,536) and partially closed the south stand of the Mestalla Stadium for five matches. The federation stated that the referee’s assessment was affected by the omission of the entirety of the play that took place, leading him to make an arbitrary decision.

hanad 10458 posts
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More