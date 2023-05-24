Vinicius Jr of Real Madrid has his red card revoked following racism allegations.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has announced that Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr’s red card during Sunday’s LaLiga match against Valencia has been rescinded. In addition, Vinicius was also racially abused during the match, which led to a ten-minute halt in play as he pointed out the offenders in the stands. Seven people have since been detained by the Spanish police for committing different hate crimes against Vinicius. The RFEF has also fined Valencia €45,000 ($49,536) and partially closed the south stand of the Mestalla Stadium for five matches. The federation stated that the referee’s assessment was affected by the omission of the entirety of the play that took place, leading him to make an arbitrary decision.