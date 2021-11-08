Von der Leyen from the EU calls for new sanctions on Belarus for the influx of migrants

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday called on member states to impose new sanctions against Belarus, which she blamed for the influx of migrants across the Polish border.

The use “of migrants for political purposes is unacceptable,” he said in a statement, adding that the EU will also study how to sanction “third-country airlines” that bring migrants to Belarus.

“We will not hesitate to adopt sanctions if necessary against companies and countries that play the smugglers’ game,” warned EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell in mid-October.

“Migrants receive visas, plane tickets and a plane is ready to transport them to Minsk from where they are taken to the borders of Lithuania, Latvia and Poland,” he said.

Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas will visit “the main countries of origin and transit in the coming days to ensure that they act to prevent their own nationals from falling into the trap set by the Belarusian authorities,” the statement read.

Belarus must stop endangering people’s lives.

I spoke to @MorawieckiM @IngridaSimonyte @krisjaniskarins

I request the approval of extended sanctions, possible sanctions to the airlines of third countries involved.

We also want to prevent a humanitarian crisis and ensure safe returns.

– Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 8, 2021

The EU has accused Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko of orchestrating a wave of migrants and refugees, mainly from the Middle East, in retaliation for sanctions imposed by Brussels for his regime’s crackdown on the opposition.

Lukashenko denies the accusation.

Warsaw expressed concern on Monday about a possible armed attempt to cross its border from Belarus, where thousands of migrants are concentrated.

To stop the illegal crossings of immigrants from Belarus, the EU is preparing tougher economic sanctions against Minsk.

A first round of sanctions imposed in June affected the key sectors of potash, oil and tobacco. The EU sanctions also affect 166 officials of the Belarusian regime, including Lukashenko and two of his sons.

The sanctions require the unanimous approval of all 27 EU members.

(AFP)