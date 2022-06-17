Von der Leyen says Ukraine is able to “put a candidate” on the EU earlier than the bloc’s assembly

Europe despatched a strong image of solidarity with Ukraine on Friday, when Brussels backed Kyiv’s bid for EU candidate standing, at the same time as Russia bombed Ukrainian cities on the entrance traces and minimize fuel provides to the West.

With the assist of the European Fee, Ukraine can now be added to the record of nations vying for EU membership as early as subsequent week, when the leaders of member states meet for his or her summit in Brussels.

The EU’s 27 leaders must comply with the nomination, however the heads of the EU’s largest members – France, Germany and Italy – already gave their full assist to the thought on Thursday, on a visit to a war-torn suburb. Kyiv.

Then on Friday, the European Fee gave its official assist to the present, and EU President Ursula von der Leyen made her place clear by carrying a placing jacket in Ukraine’s nationwide colors.

Everyone knows that Ukrainians are able to die for the European perspective. We would like them to dwell with us for the European dream.

We suggest that Ukraine be granted candidate standing, on the understanding that the nation will perform various essential reforms.

Ukraine has clearly demonstrated its dedication to fulfilling European values ​​and requirements.

Earlier than the struggle, it launched into its solution to the European Union. pic.twitter.com/Cggme0Ep0l

– Ursula von der Leyen (vonderleyen) June 17, 2022 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky instantly welcomed the choice as “a primary step on the trail to European Union membership that can absolutely carry us nearer to victory.”

Von der Leyen thanked the fee for the “historic choice” and mentioned he anticipated EU leaders to provide Ukraine a “optimistic outcome” on the June 23-24 summit.

As soon as Ukraine is on the EU’s record of candidates – together with a number of nations within the Western Balkans – it might take years to fulfill all the necessities for official membership, even when Kyiv wins the struggle.

“Sure, Ukraine must be welcomed as a candidate nation – that is based mostly on the understanding {that a} good job has been accomplished however there may be nonetheless essential work to be accomplished,” von der Leyen mentioned.

I like to recommend the optimistic conclusion EU_Commission on candidate standing 🇺🇦. It is step one on the trail to EU membership that can absolutely carry us nearer to victory. Grateful to vonderleyen and each member of the European Fee for the historic choice. I anticipate the optimistic outcome from #EUCO subsequent week.

– Володимир Зеленський (ZelenskyyUa) June 17, 2022 In the meantime, the combating continues, as Russian forces bombard pockets of Ukrainian resistance on the Severodonetsk frontline, together with civilians trapped in a chemical plant within the east of the Ukrainian metropolis.

Moscow elevated stress on Western allies, sharply decreasing pure fuel flows in its pipelines to Western Europe, driving up vitality costs.

The French community supplier mentioned it had not obtained any Russian fuel by way of pipeline from Germany since June 15, and Italy’s Eni mentioned it anticipated Russia’s Gazprom to halve its provide on Friday.

Many European nations, together with Italy and Germany, rely closely on Russian fuel for his or her vitality wants, and because the West facet with Ukraine, Moscow is chopping provides.

Berlin and Rome rejected Russia’s argument that technical issues had induced provides to drop, arguing that the state-owned Gazprom’s transfer was political.

However Western Europe is experiencing a warmth wave and vitality costs are already on the rise, including to hyperinflation and industrial motion in lots of economies.

The scenario, in fact, is extra pronounced in Ukraine itself, the place in the course of the 113-day struggle the Russian forces occupied huge areas of the south and east, together with a big a part of the Donbass area.

“The humanitarian scenario throughout Ukraine – significantly in jap Donbass – is extraordinarily alarming and continues to quickly deteriorate,” mentioned the United Nations Company for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The assertion mentioned the scenario was “significantly worrying in and round Severodonetsk” – the place bloody battles have damaged out for weeks.

Everodonetsk is situated within the Lugansk area, the place Governor Sergiy Gaiday has known as for a ceasefire, noting that tons of of civilians are trapped within the besieged Azot chemical plant within the metropolis.

“It’s now bodily not possible and harmful to get out of the manufacturing facility as a result of fixed combating and shelling. There are 568 folks within the shelter, together with 38 kids.

Gedayi mentioned earlier this week that about 10,000 civilians remained within the metropolis, which is usually managed by Russian forces.

Within the front-line village of Adamivka within the Donbass close to town of Slovensk, a group of Orthodox nuns noticed a rocket-hole within the wall of their well-kept backyard.

Beneath near-constant bombardment by Russian forces, Sister Anastasi and a bunch of different nuns and pilgrims who gown in black daily dwell and pray for deliverance.

“We’re all alive, sure. Nobody has left. She mentioned softly, her face surrounded by a black veil, because the shells fell within the distance.

“We belief within the will of God, within the assist of God, within the assist of all of the saints and the Blessed Virgin. That is our residence, we have now nowhere else to go.”

Not less than two folks had been killed and 20 injured in a Russian raid on a residential space within the southern Ukrainian metropolis of Mykolaiv, the native governor mentioned.

