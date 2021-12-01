War in Ethiopia: Oromo Liberation Army advances towards Addis Ababa

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

Fighting continues in Ethiopia, where rebel groups are advancing on the capital, Addis Ababa. While much has been said about the northern front, where the army is at war with the Tigray Defense Forces (TDF), another armed group, allied with the Tigrayans, is fighting from the south and west of the country. The Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) now controls a large swath of territory. Together, the TDF and the OLA plan to overthrow the government and seize the capital. The government accuses these rebel groups of committing crimes against civilians, including several massacres. Our regional correspondent reports.